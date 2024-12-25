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ReST: It’s More Than Just CRUD Over HTTP

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byJustC@justc

Perpetual learner

December 25th, 2024
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tech-stories#crud-over-http#rest-api#rest#microservice-architecture#crud#web-development#api-tips#rest-api-design

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