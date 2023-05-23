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REST API Design Mistakes

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byKonstantin Glumov@KonstantinGlumov

Software engineer

May 23rd, 2023
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Konstantin Glumov@KonstantinGlumov

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programming#web-development#rest#rest-api#webdev#web-design#api#api-design#optimization

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