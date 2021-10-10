Search icon
Resources and Tools by AWS That Can Help You Get Started for Free

Resources and Tools by AWS That Can Help You Get Started for Free

Getting into cloud-native development to become an architect or DevOps engineer, you're requiring a lot of hands-on to practice your skills. Getting started with AWS and adding your credit card to your own account feels scary, but there are ways to get free credits so you can sleep better in the beginning. In this article, we'll cover some tricks and tips to get started and keep using AWS for free. The free tier offerings are really great and will also help you focus on serverless architecture.
Dashbird Hacker Noon profile picture

@dashbird
Dashbird

Failure detection, actionable Well-Architected insights, analytics and observability for modern serverless applications.

#aws#aws-lambda#serverless#aws-cost-optimization#cloud-cost-managment#cloud-computing#using-aws-for-free
