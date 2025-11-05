Research from Apple and EPFL Explains Why AI Models Can’t Truly “Reason” Yet

Table of Links Abstract and 1. Introduction Abstract and 1. Introduction 1.1 Syllogisms composition 1.1 Syllogisms composition 1.2 Hardness of long compositions 1.2 Hardness of long compositions 1.3 Hardness of global reasoning 1.3 Hardness of global reasoning 1.4 Our contributions 1.4 Our contributions Results on the local reasoning barrier\n2.1 Defining locality and auto-regressive locality\n2.2 Transformers require low locality: formal results\n2.3 Agnostic scratchpads cannot break the locality\n\n\nScratchpads to break the locality\n3.1 Educated scratchpad\n3.2 Inductive Scratchpads\n\n\nConclusion, Acknowledgments, and References Results on the local reasoning barrier\n2.1 Defining locality and auto-regressive locality\n2.2 Transformers require low locality: formal results\n2.3 Agnostic scratchpads cannot break the locality Results on the local reasoning barrier Results on the local reasoning barrier 2.1 Defining locality and auto-regressive locality 2.1 Defining locality and auto-regressive locality 2.2 Transformers require low locality: formal results 2.2 Transformers require low locality: formal results 2.3 Agnostic scratchpads cannot break the locality 2.3 Agnostic scratchpads cannot break the locality Scratchpads to break the locality\n3.1 Educated scratchpad\n3.2 Inductive Scratchpads Scratchpads to break the locality 3.1 Educated scratchpad 3.1 Educated scratchpad 3.2 Inductive Scratchpads 3.2 Inductive Scratchpads Conclusion, Acknowledgments, and References Conclusion, Acknowledgments, and References Conclusion, Acknowledgments, and References A. Further related literature A. Further related literature B. Additional experiments B. Additional experiments C. Experiment and implementation details C. Experiment and implementation details D. Proof of Theorem 1 D. Proof of Theorem 1 E. Comment on Lemma 1 E. Comment on Lemma 1 F. Discussion on circuit complexity connections F. Discussion on circuit complexity connections G. More experiments with ChatGPT G. More experiments with ChatGPT D Proof of Theorem 1 At this point, we are finally ready to prove Theorem 1 as follows. D.1 Extension to agnostic scratchpads Theorem 1 can also be generalised to Transformers trained with agnostic scratchpads in order to get the following. Theorem 2. Let G be a directed graph which consists of a cycle of length 3n with probability 2/3 and 3 cycles of length n otherwise. Next, if there are 3 cycles pick one vertex from each and if there is one cycle pick three vertices that are each n edges apart. Then, label uniformly at random these vertices with a_0, b_0, c_0. Next, number every other vertex by the distance from one of these three to it, and for each i, label uniformly at random the vertices at distance i by a_i, b_i, and c_i and store in X the edges between a_i − 1, b_i − 1, c_i − 1 and a_i, b_i, c_i; i.e. Theorem 2. Let G be a directed graph which consists of a cycle of length 3n with probability 2/3 and 3 cycles of length n otherwise. Next, if there are 3 cycles pick one vertex from each and if there is one cycle pick three vertices that are each n edges apart. Then, label uniformly at random these vertices with a_0, b_0, c_0. Next, number every other vertex by the distance from one of these three to it, and for each i, label uniformly at random the vertices at distance i by a_i, b_i, and c_i and store in X the edges between a_i − 1, b_i − 1, c_i − 1 and a_i, b_i, c_i; i.e. where e(v) represents the vertex that v’s edge points to, all of the instances of i or i + 1 should have the appropriate value substituted in and the symbols in black should be used exactly as stated. See Figure 2 for an example. Finally, let Y report whether a_0, b_0, c_0 are in the same cycle or not. Now, consider training a T-regular neural network with a scratchpad of polynomial length on (X, Y ) generated in this manner. For any given (X, Y ), we will regard the net’s loss on (X, Y ) as the expectation over all possible scratchpads that it might generate on X of the loss of its eventual output. If we train it on (X, Y ) using population[14] gradient descent with polynomial hyperparameters[15] and a differentiable loss function then the network fails to weakly learn to compute Y. where e(v) represents the vertex that v’s edge points to, all of the instances of i or i + 1 should have the appropriate value substituted in and the symbols in black should be used exactly as stated. See Figure 2 for an example. Finally, let Y report whether a_0, b_0, c_0 are in the same cycle or not. Now, consider training a T-regular neural network with a scratchpad of polynomial length on (X, Y ) generated in this manner. For any given (X, Y ), we will regard the net’s loss on (X, Y ) as the expectation over all possible scratchpads that it might generate on X of the loss of its eventual output. If we train it on (X, Y ) using population[14] gradient descent with polynomial hyperparameters[15] and a differentiable loss function then the network fails to weakly learn to compute Y. The proof of this theorem is not meaningfully different from the proof of the previous version, but for completeness we include it below. That in turn means that E Comment on Lemma 1 For S such that |S| < n, X[S] is independent of Y , since the distribution of such subsets of edges is the same for both classes. Let S be such that |S| = n. Let ZS be the ternary random variable that records whether there is a cycle or an open path on S. Then, Thus Therefore, even for sets of size n, the mutual information is exponentially low, implying that loc(D) is greater than n + 1 Authors:\n(1) Emmanuel Abbe, Apple and EPFL;\n(2) Samy Bengio, Apple;\n(3) Aryo Lotf, EPFL;\n(4) Colin Sandon, EPFL;\n(5) Omid Saremi, Apple. Authors: Authors: (1) Emmanuel Abbe, Apple and EPFL; (2) Samy Bengio, Apple; (3) Aryo Lotf, EPFL; (4) Colin Sandon, EPFL; (5) Omid Saremi, Apple. This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 license. This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 license. available on arxiv available on arxiv [14] This would also be true for batch GD with batches of size n c with c chosen as a function of the other hyperparameters. [15] I.e., either polynomial learning rate, polynomial clipping [12, 31], and weights stored using a logarithmic number of bits of precision and random rounding: for a < b < c if b needs to be rounded to a or c then it rounds to c with probability (b − a)/(c − a), or with polynomial learning rate, polynomial clipping and polynomial noise added to the gradients.