Reschedule your day for better results in productivity

Site Color
Text Color
Ad Color
Text Color
Evergreen
Duotone
Mysterious
Classic
or
Gary Keller in his book The One Thing explains that “Willpower is Always on Will-Call” is a lie.
Willpower is not readily available whenever you ask for it. Every time you use it , you are depleting it’s reserve.
Willpower is at it’s peaks when the day starts. We can use this knowledge for our benefit. To maximize productivity all we have to do is to put the important tasks at the beginning of the day.
I usually schedule coding or writing books at the start of the day. In the evening, I usually spend time in reading blog posts, watching movies etc.
Try this simple technique and see how your day turns out.