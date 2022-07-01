Replacement Lenses: Hacking the Need for New Glasses

Over 143 million Americans, or 64% of U.S adults currently wear prescription eyewear, it’s something that takes time, money, and attention to stay up to date on. Costing an average of $173 per pair of glasses and needing to be replaced every 1-3 years, here’s a few hacks to make that process a bit easier and to find more suitable glasses.

It’s important to first look at all the options available when getting a new pair of glasses. Most people are going to get simple single vision lenses, but that’s far from the only option. Bifocals and trifocals have risen in popularity as a good option to see at distinct different distances.

Although progressive lenses do the same but with a more gradual change in the lenses prescription. This is a good way to get around the clunky look and feel of bi/trifocals without losing out on their benefits. High-index lenses are another modern lens type that make stronger prescriptions more wearable.

There are also the three versions of lens material, plastic, polycarbonate, and glass, each with a specific set of positives and negatives. Glass being the least durable but most clear, polycarbonate being quite durable but a bit more expensive, and plastic being a good middle ground between the two.

Tinted lenses have also been growing as one of the most unique lens features available. No longer are lens tints just an aesthetic option, but they can be really helpful to those with select issues. Pink lenses, for example, can reduce migraines and help with depth perception. Other effects for different colors include fatigue decrease, strain decrease, reflection protection, and a contrast increase.

These are all great options to have, but can definitely get a bit pricey. For those buying a new pair of glasses every few years, it’s going to be a hard sell to ask for an extra $100 in new lens features. This is where replacement lenses come into play.

Replacement lenses work by replacing the lenses in a pair of glasses alone, not requiring the additional purchase of the frames as well. This makes getting a new pair of glasses easier, quicker, and cheaper.

It also allows a greater sense of individuality in one's glasses. Vintage and more unique styles found outside of a retailer can be sent in to be filled with modern lenses. No longer are the walls of frames at retailers the only option available.

Finally reusing the same frames over several years allows more lens options to be used with the money saved on frames. Instead of buying a new pair of frames every 1-3 years, the consumer can now opt to tint their glasses, get a higher quality pair of lenses, etc.

