Releases And Sprints Planning: A Guide to Elevating Scrum Workflows
Too Long; Didn't ReadPlanning is the foundation of a Scrum-based management framework. It helps arrange a team, set goals clearly and achieve them. To reach success, a preparation for the next sprint or release should go toe to toe with a clear understanding of what is the scope of the project, what is the sequence of issues in a workflow, who is in charge of performing each task, how much effort and time does the team need to do tasks from the scope, and, finally, what will the team do if stakeholders bring new urgent tasks during the sprint or release.