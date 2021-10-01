Reliable and Secure API: How to Test with Hoppscotch

We will study how API Testing is done in Hoppscotch. The best way of learning is by working on it practically. The API is the middle layer between User Interface and Backend Server. Hoppscotch is a testing tool that allows us to work easily with APIs. Learn how to make different HTTP Requests along with the 4 most common Request Methods - GET, POST, PUT & DELETE. Also, how to organize all of our API Requests using Collections and creating & using variables by using Environments.