Refi App Allows Devs to Get Through 4 Firestore Issues at Once: Learn More

A tool to make developer less painful when interacting with Firestore DB
Hello there,
When I first working with FireStore I had to face many issues
Is there any tool to interact with FireStore like TablePlus - A question pop on my head. But you know what
So yeah, I think many of you will phase the same issues like me, so I decided to make one.
Check out it at https://refiapp.io
The first version includes:
🔐 Privacy - Your privacy is our first priority. We do not keep any of your data
We never ever send any of your data. Your data is your and always your
📜 Table view - Easy view & edit a large amount of data like Excel
🗒️ JSON Editor - You can add, edit documents like in your editor. No more wasted time clicking to add just a document
We integrated
- aka
Monaco Editor
so you can feel like 🏠
VS Code core
👨💻 Build for Developer - With hotkeys, you can do anything without leaving your keyboard. We are developer, we love keyboard
Press
or
Cmd + Shift + P
to open Command list
Cmd + /
🚧 Preview changes - Confidence edit data without making Production crash
This is an early version, so let help me make it better by giving me some feedback. I think we can make it better
This tool is built by Electron, Typescript, React, Vite
And the Homepage is built by Cloudflare worker, Notion as backend
There some many interesting when building it, I think it would be shared with the community. Which one make you interesting most?
