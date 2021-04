Refi App Allows Devs to Get Through 4 Firestore Issues at Once: Learn More

@ cuthanh Refi App A tool to make developer less painful when interacting with Firestore DB

When I first working with FireStore I had to face many issues

How can I filter documents by some criteria?

How can I insert a new document from a JSON, in fact, I have to write a script to insert some new document

I have to use GC Storge to backup the data, which is I need to spend more time learning about it. WTF 🀬 why not just export and import by a JSON file?

If I edit the same field of many documents, I need to go through documents and documents to edit.

Is there any tool to interact with FireStore like TablePlus - A question pop on my head. But you know what

So yeah, I think many of you will phase the same issues like me, so I decided to make one.

Check out it at https://refiapp.io

Features

The first version includes:

πŸ” Privacy - Your privacy is our first priority. We do not keep any of your data

We never ever send any of your data. Your data is your and always your

πŸ“œ Table view - Easy view & edit a large amount of data like Excel

πŸ—’οΈ JSON Editor - You can add, edit documents like in your editor. No more wasted time clicking to add just a document

We integrated

Monaco Editor

VS Code core

- akaso you can feel like πŸ

πŸ‘¨β€πŸ’» Build for Developer - With hotkeys, you can do anything without leaving your keyboard. We are developer, we love keyboard

Press

Cmd + Shift + P

Cmd + /

orto open

🚧 Preview changes - Confidence edit data without making Production crash

P/S

This is an early version, so let help me make it better by giving me some feedback. I think we can make it better

P/S 2

This tool is built by Electron, Typescript, React, Vite

And the Homepage is built by Cloudflare worker, Notion as backend

There some many interesting when building it, I think it would be shared with the community. Which one make you interesting most?

