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Refactoring 038: Reifying Collections for Type Safety
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February 16th, 2026
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byMaxi Contieri@mcsee
I’m a sr software engineer specialized in Clean Code, Design and TDD Book "Clean Code Cookbook" 500+ articles written
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Software Engineer Manager and Book Author @O'Reilly
I’m a sr software engineer specialized in Clean Code, Design and TDD Book "Clean Code Cookbook" 500+ articles written
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