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Refactoring 038: Reifying Collections for Type Safety

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byMaxi Contieri@mcsee

I’m a sr software engineer specialized in Clean Code, Design and TDD Book "Clean Code Cookbook" 500+ articles written

February 16th, 2026
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Maxi Contieri
    byMaxi Contieri@mcsee

    I’m a sr software engineer specialized in Clean Code, Design and TDD Book "Clean Code Cookbook" 500+ articles written

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Maxi Contieri@mcsee

Software Engineer Manager and Book Author @O'Reilly

I’m a sr software engineer specialized in Clean Code, Design and TDD Book "Clean Code Cookbook" 500+ articles written

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TOPICS

programming#refactoring#refactor-legacy-code#clean-code-principles#primitive-obsession#typed-collections#business-logic-modeling#object-oriented-design#type-safety

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