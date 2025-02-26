Reducing Memory Overhead in AI Models

February 26th, 2025
Bifurcated attention improves AI efficiency by optimizing memory I/O while maintaining performance. Its PyTorch implementation requires only 20 lines of code.

Authors:

(1) Ben Athiwaratkun, AWS AI Labs;

(2) Sujan Kumar Gonugondla, AWS AI Labs;

(3) Sanjay Krishna Gouda, AWS AI Labs;

(4) Haifeng Qian, AWS AI Labs;

(6) Hantian Ding, AWS AI Labs;

(7) Qing Sun, AWS AI Labs;

(8) Jun Wang, AWS AI Labs;

(9) Jiacheng Guo, AWS AI Labs;

(10 Liangfu Chen, AWS AI Labs;

(11) Parminder Bhatia, GE HealthCare (work done at AWS);

(12) Ramesh Nallapati, Amazon AGI (work done at AWS);

(13) Sudipta Sengupta, AWS AI Labs;

(14) Bing Xiang, Goldman Sachs (work done at AWS).

Abstract and 1 Introduction

2. Related Work

3. Background

3.1. Notation and 3.2. Language Model Inference

3.3. Multi-Query, Multi-Head and the Generalized Multi-Query Attention

4. Context-Aware Bifurcated Attention and 4.1. Motivation

4.2. Formulation and 4.3. Memory IO Complexity

5. Experiments

5.1. Comparing Capabilities of Multi-Head, Multi-Query, and Multi-Group Attention

5.2. Latencies of Capabilities-Equivalent Models

5.3. Applications

6. Conclusion and References


A. FAQs

B. Related Work

C. Setup

D. Multi-Group Attention Family

E. Context-Aware Bifurcated Attention

F. Applications: Additional Results

G. Compatibility with Speculative Decoding and Fast Decoding techniques

E. Context-Aware Bifurcated Attention

E.1. Proof

Here, we outline the proof that the proposed bifurcated attention in Equation 3 and 4 recovers the same attention as the operations in 1 and 2 for the case of single-context batch sampling. We use the fact that the KV part corresponding to context length, all the batch indices correspond to the tensors.


E.2. Detailed Memory I/O Analysis

Overall, the memory I/O complexity changes from


• Original memory I/O cost: bhnk + bgmk + bhnm (for ⟨q, K⟩) + bhnm + bgmk + bnd (for ⟨w, V ⟩)


Figure 9: Capabilities versus size plots including the 2d-intermediate-size feedforward model. The plot shows that the balance between the number of feedforward parameters and the attention parameters alone does not explain the relative expressiveness of multi-head, multi-group, and multi-query attentions. Rather, we argue that what explains relative expressiveness is the representation power associated with the key and value tensors (Section 5.1).


• Bifurcated attention memory I/O cost: bhnk + gmck + bgmdk + bhnm (for ⟨q, K⟩) + bhnm + gmck + bgmdk + bnd (for ⟨w, V ⟩)


There is an associated memory IO to write the ⟨w, Vc⟩ and ⟨w, Vd⟩ output twice. However, it is typically very small (bnd) compared to the IO of KV cache component bgmk since m >> n = 1.

E.3. Implementation of Bifurcated Attention

Despite the dramatic gain in inference efficiency of the bifurcated attention, we demonstrate the simplicity of our implementation involving 20 lines of code using Pytorch (Paszke et al., 2019).



Table 4: Comparison of memory access and computation between Multi Head, Multi Query, and Multi Group attention mechanisms. The memory access is for incremental decoding with the query length n = 1.


This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.


