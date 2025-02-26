Reducing Memory Overhead in AI Models

Authors: (1) Ben Athiwaratkun, AWS AI Labs; (2) Sujan Kumar Gonugondla, AWS AI Labs; (3) Sanjay Krishna Gouda, AWS AI Labs; (4) Haifeng Qian, AWS AI Labs; (5) Sanjay Krishna Gouda, AWS AI Labs; (6) Hantian Ding, AWS AI Labs; (7) Qing Sun, AWS AI Labs; (8) Jun Wang, AWS AI Labs; (9) Jiacheng Guo, AWS AI Labs; (10 Liangfu Chen, AWS AI Labs; (11) Parminder Bhatia, GE HealthCare (work done at AWS); (12) Ramesh Nallapati, Amazon AGI (work done at AWS); (13) Sudipta Sengupta, AWS AI Labs; (14) Bing Xiang, Goldman Sachs (work done at AWS).

Abstract and 1 Introduction

2. Related Work

3. Background

3.1. Notation and 3.2. Language Model Inference

3.3. Multi-Query, Multi-Head and the Generalized Multi-Query Attention

4. Context-Aware Bifurcated Attention and 4.1. Motivation

4.2. Formulation and 4.3. Memory IO Complexity

5. Experiments

5.1. Comparing Capabilities of Multi-Head, Multi-Query, and Multi-Group Attention

5.2. Latencies of Capabilities-Equivalent Models

5.3. Applications

6. Conclusion and References





A. FAQs

B. Related Work

C. Setup

D. Multi-Group Attention Family

E. Context-Aware Bifurcated Attention

F. Applications: Additional Results

G. Compatibility with Speculative Decoding and Fast Decoding techniques

E.1. Proof

Here, we outline the proof that the proposed bifurcated attention in Equation 3 and 4 recovers the same attention as the operations in 1 and 2 for the case of single-context batch sampling. We use the fact that the KV part corresponding to context length, all the batch indices correspond to the tensors.





E.2. Detailed Memory I/O Analysis

Overall, the memory I/O complexity changes from





• Original memory I/O cost: bhnk + bgmk + bhnm (for ⟨q, K⟩) + bhnm + bgmk + bnd (for ⟨w, V ⟩)









• Bifurcated attention memory I/O cost: bhnk + gmck + bgmdk + bhnm (for ⟨q, K⟩) + bhnm + gmck + bgmdk + bnd (for ⟨w, V ⟩)





There is an associated memory IO to write the ⟨w, Vc⟩ and ⟨w, Vd⟩ output twice. However, it is typically very small (bnd) compared to the IO of KV cache component bgmk since m >> n = 1.

E.3. Implementation of Bifurcated Attention

Despite the dramatic gain in inference efficiency of the bifurcated attention, we demonstrate the simplicity of our implementation involving 20 lines of code using Pytorch (Paszke et al., 2019).













This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.



