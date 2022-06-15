Reducing Bugs in React Codebase by understanding anti-patterns

Co-Founder & CEO, Atri Labs — Creating a new full-stack web development framework. Prev: MIT, IIT, BlackRock
Recently, while working with our large React app codebase at Atri Labs, we came to a screeching halt against three categories of bugs — they were not compile-time or run-time errors but unexpected code behaviors.
Our first instinct was to “battle evil wherever we could find it”.
However, even after a litany of print statements, the bugs remained hard to trace. It is then that we realized that certain parts of our code could be considered anti-patterns. So we spent a lot of time understanding and characterizing them as such to ensure that we avoid these mistakes in the future. This article is an attempt to explain those discoveries.
In this article, a React code qualifies as a good pattern if:
The component is reusable.
The code is easier to review and debug.
Note that the code is still considered a pattern if we wrote more lines of code or we (expectedly) introduced a few extra renders in order to achieve the above objectives.
Why do even experienced developers fall into the trap of anti-patterns?
Hint #1: Hook without a dependency array
In React, different pieces of code are linked to each other by dependencies. These pieces of interdependent code together keep the application state in its desired form. Therefore, if we write a piece of code in React that does not have a dependency, there is a high chance that it will result in bugs.
Hence, be cautious when you are using hooks such as
useState,
useRef etc., because they do not take dependencies arrays.
Hint #2: Nesting over the composition
There are two mechanisms using which React components are arranged:
Let us imagine a scenario where we observe that there is a bug in “Child 3”.
If we had arranged the components using composition, we would not have to look into the code of “Child 1” and “Child 2” because all are independent. Hence, the time complexity of debugging would be O (1).
However, if we had arranged the components using nesting, we would have to check all the children before “Child 3” to figure out the source of the bug. In this case, the time complexity of debugging would be O (n) where n is the number of children above “Child 3”.
Hence, we can conclude that nesting often makes the debugging process harder than composition does.
Now let us consider an app to demonstrate different patterns and anti-patterns.
The desired behavior of the app
When an article is clicked in the left navigation menu, it opens on the right. This is followed by two actions:
(num_chars(title) + num_chars(text) and displayed.
Building the app
We will get to the correct way of building this app in four steps:
Below is a link to the sandbox of this app. Review each approach by clicking on the corresponding option in the top navigation bar. Check how the app performs when an article is clicked in the left navigation menu.
Code structure
You can open the above sandbox by clicking on the button “Open Sandbox” at the bottom right corner.
The
src/pages directory has pages mapped to each step. The file for each page in
src/pages contains a
ArticleContent component. The code under discussion is inside this
ArticleContent component. To follow along, you may check the corresponding file in the sandbox or refer the code snippet attached.
Let us now review the anti-patterns and patterns followed in the above four approaches.
Anti-Pattern #1: Props or context as initial state
In the incorrect approach,
props or
context has been used as an initial value for
useState or
useRef. In line 21 of
Incorrect.tsx, we can see that the total character count has been calculated and stored as a state.
import { useCallback, useEffect, useState } from "react";
import { useGetArticles } from "../hooks/useGetArticles";
import { useGetEmoji } from "../hooks/useGetEmoji";
import { Articles } from "../types";
import { Navigation } from "../components/Navigation";
const styles: { [key: string]: React.CSSProperties } = {
container: {
background: "#FEE2E2",
height: "100%",
display: "grid",
gridTemplateColumns: "10rem auto"
},
content: {}
};
const ArticleContent: React.FC<{
article: Articles["articles"]["0"];
}> = (props) => {
// Step 1. calculate length as we need it to get corresponding emotion
const [length] = useState<number>(
props.article.text.length + props.article.title.length
);
// Step 2. fetch emotion map from backend
const emotions = useGetEmoji();
// Step 3. set emotion once we get emotion map from backend
const [emotion, setEmotion] = useState<string>("");
useEffect(() => {
if (emotions) {
setEmotion(emotions["stickers"][length]);
}
}, [emotions, length]);
return (
<div>
<div>
<h2>{props.article.title}</h2>
<div>{props.article.text}</div>
</div>
<h3
dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{
__html: `Total Length ${length} ${emotion}`
}}
/>
</div>
);
};
const Incorrect: React.FC = () => {
const articles = useGetArticles();
const [currentArticle, setCurrentArticle] = useState<
Articles["articles"]["0"] | null
>();
const onClickHandler = useCallback((article) => {
setCurrentArticle(article);
}, []);
return (
<div style={styles.container}>
<Navigation articles={articles} onClickHandler={onClickHandler} />
<div style={styles.content}>
{currentArticle ? <ArticleContent article={currentArticle} /> : null}
</div>
</div>
);
};
export default Incorrect;
This anti-pattern is the reason why neither computation nor network request is triggered when a new article is selected.
Anti-Pattern #2: Destroy and Recreate
Let us make amends to our incorrect approach by using ‘Destroy and Recreate’ anti-pattern.
Destroying a functional component refers to destroying all the hooks and the states created during the first function call. Recreating refers to calling the function again as if it had been never called before.
Note that a parent component can use the
key prop to destroy the component and recreate it every time the
key changes. Yes, you read it right - you can use keys outside loops.
Specifically, we implement ‘Destroy and Recreate’ anti-pattern by using the
key prop while rendering the child component
ArticleContent of the parent component
PartiallyCorrect in the
PartiallyCorrect.tsx file (line 65).
import { useCallback, useEffect, useState } from "react";
import { Navigation } from "../components/Navigation";
import { useGetArticles } from "../hooks/useGetArticles";
import { useGetEmoji } from "../hooks/useGetEmoji";
import { Articles } from "../types";
const styles: { [key: string]: React.CSSProperties } = {
container: {
background: "#FEF2F2",
height: "100%",
display: "grid",
gridTemplateColumns: "10rem auto"
},
content: {}
};
const ArticleContent: React.FC<{
article: Articles["articles"]["0"];
}> = (props) => {
// Step 1. calculate length as we need it to get corresponding emotion
const [length] = useState<number>(
props.article.text.length + props.article.title.length
);
// Step 2. fetch emotion map from backend
const emotions = useGetEmoji();
// Step 3. set emotion once we get emotion map from backend
const [emotion, setEmotion] = useState<string>("");
useEffect(() => {
if (emotions) {
setEmotion(emotions["stickers"][length]);
}
}, [emotions, length]);
return (
<div>
<div>
<h2>{props.article.title}</h2>
<div>{props.article.text}</div>
</div>
<h3
dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{
__html: `Total Length ${length} ${emotion}`
}}
/>
</div>
);
};
const PartiallyCorrect: React.FC = () => {
const articles = useGetArticles();
const [currentArticle, setCurrentArticle] = useState<
Articles["articles"]["0"] | null
>();
const onClickHandler = useCallback((article) => {
setCurrentArticle(article);
}, []);
return (
<div style={styles.container}>
<Navigation articles={articles} onClickHandler={onClickHandler} />
<div style={styles.content}>
{/** Step 4. Using key to force destroy and recreate */}
{currentArticle ? (
<ArticleContent article={currentArticle} key={currentArticle.id} />
) : null}
</div>
</div>
);
};
export default PartiallyCorrect;
The app works as expected but a flickering effect is observed when a new article is selected. Hence, this anti-pattern results in a partially correct output.
Pattern #1: Internal State in JSX
Instead of using ‘Destroy and Recreate’ anti-pattern, in this ‘correct but suboptimal’ approach, we will use ‘re-rendering’.
Re-rendering refers to calling the react functional component again with the hooks intact across function calls. Note that in ‘Destroy and Recreate’, all the hooks are destroyed first and then recreated from scratch.
To implement ‘re-rendering’,
useEffect and
useState will be used in tandem. The initial value for the
useState can be set to
null or
undefined and an actual value will be computed and assigned to it once
useEffect has run. In this pattern, we are circumventing the lack of dependency array in
useState by using
useEffect.
Specifically, notice how we have moved the total character count computation into JSX (line 44) in the
Suboptimal.tsx and we are using
props (line 33) as a dependency in the
useEffect (line 25). Using this pattern, the flickering effect has been avoided but a network request is made to fetch emojis whenever props change. So even if there is no change in character count, an unnecessary request is made to fetch the same emoji.
import { useCallback, useEffect, useState } from "react";
import { Navigation } from "../components/Navigation";
import { useGetArticles } from "../hooks/useGetArticles";
import { useGetEmoji } from "../hooks/useGetEmoji";
import { Articles } from "../types";
const styles: { [key: string]: React.CSSProperties } = {
container: {
background: "#FEFCE8",
height: "100%",
display: "grid",
gridTemplateColumns: "10rem auto"
},
content: {}
};
const ArticleContent: React.FC<{
article: Articles["articles"]["0"];
}> = (props) => {
// Step 2. fetch emotion map from backend
const emotions = useGetEmoji();
// Step 3, set emotion once we get emotion map from backend
const [emotion, setEmotion] = useState<string>("");
useEffect(() => {
if (emotions) {
setEmotion(
emotions["stickers"][
props.article.text.length + props.article.title.length
]
);
}
}, [emotions, props]);
return (
<div>
<div>
<h2>{props.article.title}</h2>
<div>{props.article.text}</div>
</div>
<h3
dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{
__html: `Total Length ${
props.article.text.length + props.article.title.length
} ${emotion}`
}}
/>
</div>
);
};
const Suboptimal: React.FC = () => {
const articles = useGetArticles();
const [currentArticle, setCurrentArticle] = useState<
Articles["articles"]["0"] | null
>();
const onClickHandler = useCallback((article) => {
setCurrentArticle(article);
}, []);
return (
<div style={styles.container}>
<Navigation articles={articles} onClickHandler={onClickHandler} />
<div style={styles.content}>
{currentArticle ? <ArticleContent article={currentArticle} /> : null}
</div>
</div>
);
};
export default Suboptimal;
Pattern #2: Props as a dependency in useMemo
Let us do it correctly as well as optimally this time. It all started with Anti-Pattern #1:
props or
context as initial state.
We can fix this by using
props as a dependency in
useMemo. By moving the total character count computation to
useMemo hook in
Optimal.tsx (line 22), we are able to prevent network request to fetch emoji unless the total character count has changed.
import { useCallback, useEffect, useMemo, useState } from "react";
import { Navigation } from "../components/Navigation";
import { useGetArticles } from "../hooks/useGetArticles";
import { useGetEmoji } from "../hooks/useGetEmoji";
import { Articles } from "../types";
const styles: { [key: string]: React.CSSProperties } = {
container: {
background: "#F0FDF4",
height: "100%",
display: "grid",
gridTemplateColumns: "10rem auto"
},
content: {}
};
const ArticleContent: React.FC<{
article: Articles["articles"]["0"];
}> = (props) => {
// Step 1. calculate length as we need it to get corresponding emotion
const length = useMemo<number>(
() => props.article.text.length + props.article.title.length,
[props]
);
// Step 2. fetch emotion map from backend
const emotions = useGetEmoji();
// Step 3. set emotion once we get emotion map from backend
const [emotion, setEmotion] = useState<string>("");
useEffect(() => {
if (emotions) {
setEmotion(emotions["stickers"][length]);
}
}, [emotions, length]);
return (
<div>
<div>
<h2>{props.article.title}</h2>
<div>{props.article.text}</div>
</div>
<h3
dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{
__html: `Total Length ${length} ${emotion}`
}}
/>
</div>
);
};
const Optimal: React.FC = () => {
const articles = useGetArticles();
const [currentArticle, setCurrentArticle] = useState<
Articles["articles"]["0"] | null
>();
const onClickHandler = useCallback((article) => {
setCurrentArticle(article);
}, []);
return (
<div style={styles.container}>
<Navigation articles={articles} onClickHandler={onClickHandler} />
<div style={styles.content}>
{currentArticle ? <ArticleContent article={currentArticle} /> : null}
</div>
</div>
);
};
export default Optimal;
In this article, we discussed that using
props or
context as initial state and ‘Destroy and Recreate’ are anti-patterns while using internal state in JSX and
props as a dependency in useMemo are good patterns. We also learned that we should be cautious when we are using hooks without a dependency array and nesting for arranging React components.
Written in collaboration with Shyam Swaroop, Co-Founder & CTO at Atri Labs
