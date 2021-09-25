Rediscovering the EverDragons, the First Cross-Chain NFTs

1,162 reads

The EverDragons are the first example of cross-chain NFTs (Ethereum, POA, Tron) and among the first to introduce games with NFTs. They are an incredible piece of history and technology and we're about to make them even better by launching the EverDragons2, a new set of collectible dragons. We think this is a unique opportunity to help the community rediscover an early piece of blockchain history, and to finance the operations and restore and further the original project of a truly cross-chain NFT.