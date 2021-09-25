Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Rediscovering the EverDragons, the First Cross-Chain NFTs by@0x0ece

Rediscovering the EverDragons, the First Cross-Chain NFTs

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
The EverDragons are the first example of cross-chain NFTs (Ethereum, POA, Tron) and among the first to introduce games with NFTs. They are an incredible piece of history and technology and we're about to make them even better by launching the EverDragons2, a new set of collectible dragons. We think this is a unique opportunity to help the community rediscover an early piece of blockchain history, and to finance the operations and restore and further the original project of a truly cross-chain NFT.
image
Emanuele Cesena Hacker Noon profile picture

@0x0ece
Emanuele Cesena

Co-founder at Everdragons2, SoloKeys. Former security at Pinterest.

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Setting Up Docs For An Open Source Project Doesn't Have To Be Hard by @0x0ece
#documentation
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency
Ethereum Basics - And How It Differs From Other Blockchains by @kshitiz
#ethereum
Why Crypto Companies Are Eyeing an IPO—From an Ex-Goldman Sachs Investor by @primeblock
#ipo
The 2021 AI Rewind: HackerNoon Edition by @whatsai
#ai

Tags

#nft#crypto#digital-art#blockchain#non-fungible-tokens#first-cross-chain-nfts#everdragons-nfts#gaming-metaverse#web-monetization
Join Hacker Noon loading