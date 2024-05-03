Recommendations by Concise User Profiles from Review Text: Ethics Statement and References

This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license. Authors: (1) Ghazaleh H. Torbati, Max Planck Institute for Informatics Saarbrucken, Germany & [email protected]; (2) Andrew Yates, University of Amsterdam Amsterdam, Netherlands & [email protected]; (3) Anna Tigunova, Max Planck Institute for Informatics Saarbrucken, Germany & [email protected]; (4) Gerhard Weikum, Max Planck Institute for Informatics Saarbrucken, Germany & [email protected].

VII. ETHICS STATEMENT

Ethical concerns which are potentially relevant are about the privacy of the users whose likes and reviews are kept in the data and the appropriateness of the review contents. All data in our experiments was obtained from the public repository at UCSD [40]. To the best of our knowledge, these datasets were already sanitized and anonymized for public research. The reviews on Amazon and Goodreads comply to the community guidelines of these websites[4][5], prohibiting hate speech, spam and otherwise offensive content.





[4] https://www.amazon.com/gp/help/customer/display.html?nodeId= GLHXEX85MENUE4XF





[5] https://www.goodreads.com/community/guidelines