Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Recommendations by Concise User Profiles from Review Text: Conclusionby@textmodels

    Recommendations by Concise User Profiles from Review Text: Conclusion

    by Writings, Papers and Blogs on Text ModelsMay 3rd, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    This work addresses the difficult and underexplored case of supporting users who have very sparse interactions but post informative review texts.
    featured image - Recommendations by Concise User Profiles from Review Text: Conclusion
    Writings, Papers and Blogs on Text Models HackerNoon profile picture

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

    Authors:

    (1) Ghazaleh H. Torbati, Max Planck Institute for Informatics Saarbrucken, Germany & [email protected];

    (2) Andrew Yates, University of Amsterdam Amsterdam, Netherlands & [email protected];

    (3) Anna Tigunova, Max Planck Institute for Informatics Saarbrucken, Germany & [email protected];

    (4) Gerhard Weikum, Max Planck Institute for Informatics Saarbrucken, Germany & [email protected].

    VI. CONCLUSION

    This work addressed text-centric recommender systems in data-poor situations, specifically for the demanding case of book reviewing communities where many users have only few items and exhibit diverse tastes, but post text-rich comments. We presented a Transformer-based framework called CUP, with novel techniques for constructing concise user profiles by selecting informative pieces of user-side text. To mitigate the absence of explicitly negative training points, we employed a technique of picking weighted negative samples from unlabeled data. Our experiments, with both standard evaluation and a search-based mode, show that leveraging user text is beneficial in this data-poor regime, and that our CUP methods clearly outperform state-of-the-art baselines like DeepCoNN, BENEFICT, P5, LLM-Rec and a method based on frozen BERT.


    Our main goal has been to shed light into the research questions posed in Section I-B).


    For RQ1, we devised various ways of leveraging LMs, and we compared to recent works on using LLM prompts for item ranking. We found that such an LLM-only approach is not viable, as it cannot cope with long-tail items. In contrast, using LLMs to generate concise user profiles, based on our CUP framework, is a competitive solution. However, they do not outperform the simpler CUP variants, like idf-based sentences, and the simpler methods are low-cost.


    For RQ2, we limited the number of input tokens for the Transformer to 128, creating a stress-test but also aiming to minimize the computational and energy cost at training time. Our experimental findings confirmed that this tight length for user profiles is indeed viable, yielding good NDCG@5 and P@1 results (relative to the difficulty of this data).


    For RQ3, we devised various techniques for selecting informative cues from user reviews. A key observation from the experiments is that a moderate degree of sophistication, like idf-selected sentences, is largely sufficient. Our default configuration CUPidf performs on par with more elaborated variants, such as leveraging SentenceBERT or having T5- generated keywords for concise profiles. Moreover, CUPidf mostly outperforms even the profiles that were generated by ChatGPT with the full review texts as input.

    Tailscale
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Writings, Papers and Blogs on Text Models HackerNoon profile picture
    Writings, Papers and Blogs on Text Models@textmodels
    We publish the best academic papers on rule-based techniques, LLMs, & the generation of text that resembles human text.
    Read my storiesAI Models on HackerNoon

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgmachine-learning #large-language-models #recommender-systems #representation-learning #user-item-interactions #user-provided-reviews #interaction-sparseness #llm-generated-rankings #llm-generated-profiles

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Brief

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Gemini - A Family of Highly Capable Multimodal Models: Abstract and Introduction
    by textmodels
    Dec 24, 2023
    #gemini
    Article Thumbnail
    Recommendations by Concise User Profiles from Review Text: Related Work
    by textmodels
    May 03, 2024
    #large-language-models
    Article Thumbnail
    Recommendations by Concise User Profiles from Review Text: Abstract and Introduction
    by textmodels
    May 03, 2024
    #large-language-models
    Article Thumbnail
    Recommendations by Concise User Profiles from Review Text: Experimental Results
    by textmodels
    May 03, 2024
    #large-language-models
    Article Thumbnail
    Recommendations by Concise User Profiles from Review Text: Methodology
    by textmodels
    May 03, 2024
    #large-language-models
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas