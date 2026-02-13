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Real-Time VFX Isn’t a Feature Anymore. It’s the New Baseline for Game Development.

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February 13th, 2026
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gaming#video-games#real-time-vfx#game-development-workflow#gpu-first-simulation#live-service-game-development#nvidia-gpu-performance#eve-online-volumetric-effects#iterative-development-cycles

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