Real-Time Bitcoin Trade Data from 33 Top Exchanges – Built for Developers and AI Experts

Live Demo: https://realtimebtcdata.netlify.app https://realtimebtcdata.netlify.app I’m excited to share the beta version of my new project: a real-time trade data aggregator for Bitcoin (BTC) spot markets across 33 of the top cryptocurrency exchanges. This site collects and displays thousands of live trades per second – all in one place, in real time. What does the site do? - Aggregates BTC spot trades from 33 major exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, OKX, Kraken, Bybit, and many more. - Streams live trades in a clean UI using WebSocket connections. - Handles high-frequency trading data – thousands of trades per second. - Built for developers, analysts, and AI researchers interested in working with real-time crypto data. Use Cases While the current site is for display only, the real power lies in the data: - It can be used to train AI/ML models to predict BTC price movements. - A good fit for time-series models like LSTM (Long Short-Term Memory). - Can help researchers, traders, and developers build predictive analytics tools. Early AI Testing Results I did a small test using limited trade data and trained a simple LSTM model for a 1-day prediction window. Even with a small dataset, the results were promising – showing the potential of using real-time aggregated trade data for predictive modeling. What’s next? - More features to be added: data export, volume aggregation, filtering by exchange, etc. - AI integration tools for researchers. - Looking for funding or collaborators to scale the project and train large AI models using full data. Get Involved If you're: - A developer interested in using this data - A data scientist looking to test models - An investor wanting to support real-time crypto AI projects Feel free to reach out or test the beta here: https://realtimebtcdata.netlify.app