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Real Estate on the Blockchain: The Rise of Tokenized Properties

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byRahul@rahull

18, Hustler. Code/Design.

May 25th, 2023
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Rahul@rahull

18, Hustler. Code/Design.

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TOPICS

web3#crypto#real-estate#bitcoin#cryptocurrency#tokenization#real-estate-technology#tokenized-real-estate#blockchain-in-real-estate

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