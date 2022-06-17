Reading Uploaded File Content in JavaScript

Web developers have many reasons to read uploaded file content in JavaScript. Instead of uploading them straight to the client, they can write and manipulate the file data from a local directory. The final output of a file read is always conducted on the server side since it won’t be visible in the browser unless you print out each line of the console. Reading a file is an important operation because some programs have to perform algorithm training, compile report findings, or store large sets of data. The File Reader API permits a web application to save a file reference even when the user is offline.

Web developers have many reasons to read uploaded file content in JavaScript. Instead of uploading them straight to the client, they can write and manipulate the file data from a local directory. Compatibility issues on the JavaScript file uploader are easier to resolve before any data gets transported across the server. To illustrate this, let’s observe the File Reader object, which treats the content as a data URL.





function readImage(file) { // Check if the file is an image. if (file.type && !file.type.startsWith('image/')) { console.log('File is not an image.', file.type, file); return; } const reader = new FileReader(); reader.addEventListener('load', (event) => { img.src = event.target.result; }); reader.readAsDataURL(file); }





Whenever a user selects a file, they act on an HTML input controlled by a change event. The file is then converted to a full-sized img element. Reading a file is an important operation because some programs have to perform algorithm training, compile report findings, or store large sets of data. The JavaScript file uploader enables asynchronous file reading through the browser, either via the promise API or the “select file” attribute.





As such, the final output of a file read is always conducted on the server side since it won’t be visible in the browser unless you print out each line of the console.

How Do You Interact With Uploaded Text Files On A JS Framework?

Oftentimes, the File Reader API permits a web application to save a file reference even when the user is offline. In this section, we will focus on the event handler FileReader.readAsArrayBuffer() while it returns an ArrayBuffer version of the local file. Conversely, the FileReader.readAsText() method returns the content as a text string to improve its legibility.





var myFile = document.getElementById("myFile"); var fileOutput = document.getElementById("fileOutput"); myFile.addEventListener('change',function(){ var fileReader=new FileReader(); fileReader.onload=function(){ fileOutput.textContent=fileReader.result; } fileReader.readAsText(this.files[0]); }) }





Use the select file HTML to initialize an input form that records the file name. Next, get a reference of your input file by passing in its id. Now, add an event listener to detect the chosen file. In the line after, we can call the readAsText() method on the first file in the list. Inside the change event, define a file reader object. For the load function, set the output equal to the result of your file. And finally, confirm that the file reader is not selecting multiple files.





Furthermore, you can read a text file by importing the React component and define an app class that extends it to retrieve all the available properties. Create a constructor instance with the props argument which is called during the mounting process.

Is It Possible To Interpret A React File Upload?

To fetch the file data, use the Async library to launch the File Reader API from React. Assign a new FileReader() object to a variable, then use an onload function to grab the file information from an array of selected files or e.target.files[0] in this case.





It should then be passed into a readAsText() method. Check that it is rendered properly by printing the resulting text in your console. Notice how each file relies on a FormData object to load its raw data in the app.





The following code summarizes the steps involved in a React.js file upload:





Event.target.files import React, { Component } from 'react'; class App extends Component { constructor(props) { super(props); } showFile = async (e) => { e.preventDefault() const reader = new FileReader() reader.onload = async (e) => { const text = (e.target.result) console.log(text) alert(text) }; reader.readAsText(e.target.files[0]) } render = () => { return (<div> <input type="file" onChange={(e) => this.showFile(e)} /> </div> ) } }

export default App;





How Does Filestack’s Document Viewer Compare To A JavaScript File Uploader?

