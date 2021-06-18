Search icon
Start Writing
Phemex Exchange adTrade crypto on Phemex <GET $2000 NOW>
Hackernoon logoReact useRef Hook Explained with Examples by@kliukovkin

React useRef Hook Explained with Examples

image
Georgii Kliukovkin Hacker Noon profile picture

@kliukovkinGeorgii Kliukovkin

Developer.

Well, we all know that ref helps us to get access to the DOM. But let's consider the next situation, we have some React component and we want to know how many times this component was rendered. How can we achieve that? Well, maybe we can use React 

useEffect
and 
useState
hooks to determine that the component was re-rendered. Something like this:

As you can see it doesn't work as we want. After the component was rendered we set a new state which follows component re-rendering and setting state again. Infinity loop.

Maybe we could just create an object and update the value each time the component re-rendered?

No, doesn't work. Every render create its own scope and each scope has its own 

renderedCounter
. So, maybe we can just take this state away from the component, right?

It works, but it is not good practice to keep anything outside the component. And here is a time when 

useRef
hook will help us. As written in the documentation, useRef returns a mutable ref object whose .current property is initialized to the passed argument (initialValue)."

Every render shares the same mutable object created by the useRef hook. It is a perfect way to share the state between each render without causing a new render.

Secureframe

Automate your SOC 2 and close enterprise deals

Also Featured In

Loading...
Related Stories
Subject Matter
How To Implement Simple State Container From Scratch by @kliukovkin
#redux
How to Secure Your Software: 10 Takeaways for Software Developers by @sampatel
#secure-software-development
Creating Our Own Custom Messaging Solution for IoT Devices by @andreysolovev
#libraries
6 Critical Flaws That Can Crash Your Website or App Under Load by @queueit
#scaling
How to Set Up End to End Tests with WebdriverIO on Github Action ? by @antoinecaron
#javascript
The Tech Stack of a Solo-Developer to build a SaaS With React and AWS by @ixartz
#aws

Tags

#reactjs#react-hooks#react-hook#javascript#software-development#frontend-development#website-development#react
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.