[React] Review: Component Unit Test is easy

Pick up the right Unit Test tool for React Component is confusing, as the result of ‘react unit test’ from google, hundreds of combination of chai+jsdom, jest+mocha, mocha+enzyme etc, come up to my eyes. Hey, Google, Can you just tell me the BESTest one and don’t make me think?
Unit Test of React Component is a bit different, rather than verifying output of functions, Unit Test in React requires 4 extra testing purpose (Ref Artem):
Two most popular options are Jest and Enzyme. After spending hours in try out those tools, I end up in the great Airbnb open sourced Enzyme.
Jest is a JavaScript test runner maintained by Facebook. Included performance, mocking, snapshot, code coverage, sandbox.
When using Jest to test a React or React Native application, you can write a snapshot test that will save the output of a rendered component to file and compare the component’s output to the snapshot on subsequent runs. This is useful in knowing when your component changes its behaviour.
jsdom provides React the required DOM to render to, implementing a suitable subset of browser’s DOM implementations entirely in node/io.js.
is a library that wraps packages like React TestUtils, JSDOM and CheerIO to create a simpler interface for writing unit tests (work with shallow rendering).
This is the git of the example using Enzyme to test React component:
Install
$ git clone https://github.com/wahengchang/react-test-must-know
$ npm install
Run Tests
$ npm test
> jest
PASS src/__tests__/simpleFoo-test.js
PASS src/__tests__/Foo-test.js
Test Summary
› Ran all tests.
› 7 tests passed (7 total in 2 test suites, run time 2.08s)
1.Verfity values of state/proprs in a component
const wrapper = shallow(<ComponentName />);
expect(wrapper.state().data).toBe('something');
expect(wrapper.props().data).toBe('something');
2.Verfity values of tag in a component
const wrapper = shallow(<ComponentName />);
expect(wrapper.find('h4').length).toBe(1);
expect(wrapper.find('h4').at(0).text()).toBe('Something');
3.Simulating click event of a button
const wrapper = shallow(<ComponentName />);
expect(wrapper.state().data).toBe('state1');
wrapper.find('button').simulate('click');
expect(wrapper.state().data).toBe('state2');
wrapper.find('.myClassname')
.get(0).style;
expect(containerStyle).to.have.property('opacity', '1');
const span = mount(<Test />).find('span');
expect(span.html().match(/style="([^"]*)"/i)[1]).toBe('color: #000;');
testing a component as a unit,
import { shallow } from 'enzyme';
const wrapper = shallow(<MyComponent />);
Components that may interact with DOM APIs, or may require the full lifecycle in order to fully test the component (i.e.,
componentDidMount etc.)
i
mport { mount } from 'enzyme';
const wrapper = mount(<MyComponent />);
It is used to render react components to static HTML and analyze the resulting HTML structure.
import { render } from 'enzyme';
const wrapper = render(<MyComponent />);
A wrapper refers to the enzyme wrapper class that provides the API (more).
wrapper.find(Foo)
wrapper.find('.icon-star')
wrapper.find('button').simulate('click')
wrapper.contains(<div className="unique" />)
wrapper.props().data
wrapper.state().data
