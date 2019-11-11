React Native Car Parking Finder App UI Clone #4 : Map Markers

Vue | React Native developer
in renderParkings() method. Here, we are going to change the
ScrollView
into
ScrollView
in order to change our parking spot cards in the parking section into the list. By changing it into
FlatList
, we will get all the advantages offered by
FlatList
component as well as can include the
FlatList
props into the
ScrollView
component. The coding implementation for this is provided in the code snippet below:
FlatList
renderParkings(){
return(
<FlatList
horizontal
pagingEnabled
scrollEnabled
showsHorizontalScrollIndicator={false}
scrollEventThrottle={16}
snapToAlignment="center"
style={styles.parkings}
data={parkingsSpots}
keyExtractor={(item, index) => `${item.id}`}
renderItem={({ item }) => this.renderParking(item)}
/>
)
}
with
ScrollView
component. Most of the required props that we integrated to the
FlatList
for a smooth swiping transition are also incorporated in the
ScrollView
component. The extra props that we have added are the data for the parkingsSpots, keyExtractor in order to identify each item in the list uniquely and renderItem which will return the template.
FlatList
loops through each element of our parkingsSpots array and return the list view which can be customized as a template in the renderItem prop.
FlatList
componentWillMount() {
const hours = {};
parkingsSpots.map(parking => {hours[parking.id] = 1});
this.setState({ hours });
}
. Hence, if we re-run the emulator, we will get the following result in our emulator screen:
ScrollView
component. For this, we will need to add some additional coordinate data to our parkingsSpots array data as provided in the code snippet below:
MapView
const parkingsSpots = [
{
id: 1,
title: 'Parking 1',
price: 5,
rating: 4.2,
spots: 20,
free: 10,
coordinate: {
latitude: 37.78735,
longitude: -122.4334,
}
},
{
id: 2,
title: 'Parking 2',
price: 7,
rating: 3.8,
spots: 25,
free: 20,
coordinate: {
latitude: 37.78845,
longitude: -122.4344,
}
},
{
id: 3,
title: 'Parking 3',
price: 10,
rating: 4.9,
spots: 50,
free: 25,
coordinate: {
latitude: 37.78615,
longitude: -122.4314,
}
},
];
component. For that, we need to define the Marker component which can be imported from
MapView
component as shown in the code snippet below:
MapView
const {Marker} = MapView;
component imported from the react-native-maps package also provides the Marker module. This Marker module enables us to add different location markers to the screen.
MapView
component. Since we have 3 parking spots data in order parkingsSpots array, we need to use map() array function to iterate through all the items. Then, the map() array function will return the
MapView
component as shown in the code snippet below:
Marker
render(){
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
{this.renderHeader()}
<MapView style={styles.map}
initialRegion={{
latitude: 37.78825,
longitude: -122.4324,
latitudeDelta: 0.0922,
longitudeDelta: 0.0421,
}}
>
{parkingsSpots.map(parking =>
<Marker
key={`marker-${parking.id}`}
coordinate={parking.coordinate}/>
)}
</MapView>
{this.renderParkings()}
</View>
);
}
}
component has two props. One prop is key which identifies each marker uniquely. The other is coordinate prop which will take the latitude and longitude value to display the location marker on the screen.
Marker
component:
Marker
{parkingsSpots.map(parking =>
<Marker
key={`marker-${parking.id}`}
coordinate={parking.coordinate}>
<View style={styles.marker}>
<Text>${parking.price}</Text>
<Text>({parking.free}/{parking.spots})</Text>
</View>
</Marker>
)}
component inside the
View
component. The
Marker
component wraps two
View
components having the price, free parking spots and total parking spots value. There are some styles used as well, which is provided in the code snippet below:
Text
marker : {
backgroundColor : 'white',
}
component and the
View
components that we added earlier as shown in the code snippet below:
Text
<Marker
key={`marker-${parking.id}`}
coordinate={parking.coordinate}>
<View style={[
styles.marker,
styles.shadow,
]}>
<Text style={styles.markerPrice}>${parking.price}</Text>
<Text style={styles.markerStatus}> ({parking.free}/{parking.spots})</Text>
</View>
</Marker>
marker: {
flexDirection: 'row',
backgroundColor: '#FFFFFF',
borderRadius: 24,
paddingVertical: 12,
paddingHorizontal: 24,
borderWidth: 1,
borderColor: '#FFFFFF',
},
markerPrice: {
color: '#D83C54',
fontWeight: 'bold',
},
markerStatus: {
color: '#7D818A'
},
shadow: {
shadowColor: "#3D4448",
shadowOffset: {
width: 0,
height: 6,
},
shadowOpacity: 0.1,
shadowRadius: 4,
backgroundColor : 'white',
elevation : 5
},
state = {
hours: {},
active : null
}
import {
StyleSheet,
Text, View,
ScrollView,
Dimensions,
TouchableOpacity,
FlatList,
TouchableWithoutFeedback
} from 'react-native';
component wrapping the entire template in the renderParking() method. Then, we are going to add the key prop to
TouchableWithoutFeedback
component instead of the inner
TouchableWithoutFeedback
component. Now, to change the active state we are going to use the setState function in the onPress event of the
View
component. The setState function will set the active state variable to parking spot ID on the basis of which one is clicked. The overall coding implementation is provided in the code snippet below:
TouchableWithoutFeedback
renderParking(item){
const { hours } = this.state;
return(
<TouchableWithoutFeedback key={`parking-${item.id}`} onPress={() => this.setState({ active: item.id })} >
<View style={[styles.parking, styles.shadow]}>
.....
</View>
</TouchableWithoutFeedback>
)
}
active: {
borderColor: '#D83C54',
},
component, we have a
Marker
component with style properties. Now, we are going bind another style property to it based on the active state as shown in the code snippet below:
View
<Marker
key={`marker-${parking.id}`}
coordinate={parking.coordinate}>
<TouchableWithoutFeedback onPress={() => this.setState({ active: parking.id })} >
<View style={[
styles.marker,
styles.shadow,
this.state.active === parking.id ? styles.active : null
]}>
<Text style={styles.markerPrice}>${parking.price}</Text>
<Text style={styles.markerStatus}> ({parking.free}/{parking.spots})</Text>
</View>
</TouchableWithoutFeedback>
</Marker>
component with the
Marker
component. This will perform the same function as in the
TouchableWithoutFeedback
component in renderParking() method. The only difference is that the active style is triggered when we press on any map markers.
TouchableWithoutFeedback
parkings :{
position: 'absolute',
right: 0,
left: 0,
bottom: 24,
paddingBottom : 24
},
component of the map screen with active style as well. With this, we have come to the end of this part of our tutorial series. Most of the UI sections in the map screen is complete now.
MapView
and make use of
ScrollView
with the same props. Then, we got step by step guidance on adding custom map markers to the map. Lastly, we also learned to configure the active style to map markers whenever the parking spot card or marker is pressed.
FlatList
component as well as implement the Header section.
Stylesheet