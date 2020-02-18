Re-Learning Data Structures and Algorithms

The Why?

I remember being in my first Algorithms class for Computer Science at

Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) thinking, “What have I gotten

myself into?!”. The material was daunting, and (most of the time) I felt

incompetent doing it. On top of these feelings, each student had to

present a solution to their coding problem utilizing algorithms learned

that semester. This included documenting its Big-O notation, while our

teacher is grading us on the material AND the number of times we say

“ummm” (thank you Professor Rook, I’ve grown into a better presenter

because of your classes 😂). To say that I was under pressure, is an

understatement!

So why create a series on a topic that caused so much stress?! Because I

believe coming back to a once difficult topic with my current skill

set/experience will yield not only understanding but improve my coding

overall (also, I would say I am a more confident software engineer than

junior me ha). I also think that going through this series, my own

unique way of explaining topics might help someone out there on their on

CS/engineer journey or on tech interviews.

During this series, I will be following the template laid out by Fahim UI Haq on codinginterview.com , which is a great resource! They have lined up what one should be learning week by week in preparation for a technical interview. Their outline is as follows:

Week 0 - Choose What Programming Language Should You Use

Week 1- Brush on the Basics w/ Programming Language

Week 2/3 - Data Structures and Algorithms

Week 4/5 - Practice Simple Data Structures Algorithmic Challenges

Week 6/7/8 - Practice More Complex Coding Interview Problems

Week 9/10 - System Design Interviews

Week 11 - OS and Concurrency Concepts

Week 12 - Object Oriented Interviews

Plan of Attack (PoS)

I will cover the topics on the schedule in a detailed manner (low

level — I’m seeking to breaking down more complex topics so anyone can

understand) and will end the blog post off with free resources that can

solidify any misunderstandings. Though I will be approaching the

material in an sequential manner, some topics will take more than one

blog post and will be split into parts accordingly. The language I will

be using will be Python 3. However, you should be able to apply the concepts in the language you choose to work in, if you have a good handle on the basics of said language.

The Hope



of the best free resources alongside many others that have helped me

The hope is that this blog post series on DS and algorithms will be one of the best free resources alongside many others that have helped me during this time.

Picture courtesy of Shahadat Rahman from Unsplash

