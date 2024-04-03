Range Protocol Unveils Skate: An App Layer Powering Apps To Run On All Chains With One State

SINGAPORE, Singapore, April 3rd, 2024/Chainwire/--Skate is backed by leading founders in web3, including EigenLayer, Polygon, Manta, Axelar, Pendle, A41 and Galxe, supporting its vision to make web3 efficient for a modular future by solving application fragmentation Range Protocol, a unified liquidity provisioning platform, today announced the launch of Skate, the universal application layer that empowers apps to run on thousands of chains with one state.





Designed with an intent-centric approach, Skate aims to efficiently address the application fragmentations as a single hub for all code deployment across all chains. Backed by leading web3 players, including EigenLayer, Polygon, Manta, Axelar, Biconomy, Pendle, A41, Vertex, Navi, Galxe, Pontem and more, Skate will deliver its vision with faster finality and universal application scope, paving the way for its mainnet launch within the year.

In today’s multi-chain landscape, applications face pressing needs to deploy, adapt and maintain across an increasing number of chains. Skate introduces the concept of a Universal Application Scope, where essential applications are developed collectively and maintained in a shared pool accessible to all chains — regardless of its underlying Virtual Machine environment. With Skate, users and developers are able to efficiently and instantly access thousands of chains by interacting with one application instance.

Siddharth Lalwani, Co-Founder and CEO of Range Protocol shared,





“The rise of modularity powered innovations such as improved throughput and reduced transaction costs. However, it also came with its own set of challenges, most notably, application fragmentation. Skate introduces the concept of the Universal Application Layer, where essential applications are developed collectively, and maintained in a shared pool accessible to all chains. This ensures foundational needs of builders and users are met efficiently, allowing each chain to focus on creating value-added services and laying the building blocks for a modular future.”





Move from Duplication to Innovation: One Skate, One State

Skate is the only intent-centric application layer in the ecosystem, enabling applications to run across thousands of chains and different tech stacks at the same time through a single interface. Moving past duplication of deployments, Skate works as a hub for deploying, developing and maintaining a singular version of smart contracts while servicing users across diverse chains.

One of the key innovations of Skate is the embedding of interoperability within the application logic, reversing the legacy approach of building apps first and integrating interoperability afterwards. Skate ensures that all applications are created with interoperability as a foundational component, streamlining the development process and removing the necessity to bridge assets, but also significantly enhances the user experience by providing a fluid, interconnected ecosystem where transactions and information flow effortlessly between chains.

Aside from the underlying interoperability networks, Skate will be connected to all the blockchains through Fast Finality Network, secured by EigenLayer actively validated service (AVS), to send state attestations from Skate with sufficient trust minimized assumptions. This brings instantaneous cross-chain intent-driven settlements and reduces slippage when making trades while removing unnecessary complexities from an end-user perspective.

Securing the Modular Future, Backed by Web3 Pioneers

The launch of Skate is supported by buy-ins from leading web3 players, including EigenLayer, Polygon, Manta, Axelar, Biconomy, Pendle, A41, Vertex, Navi, Galxe, Pontem and more. Forged by the same team of financial engineers and web3 developers behind Range Protocol, a unified liquidity provisioning platform covering key DeFi asset classes, the Skate team brings deep cumulative experience from leading companies like Altonomy, Point72, Bybit, Certik and Citigroup.





Skate’s launch also follows Range Protocol’s $3.75M seed round last year, led by HashKey Capital and Nomad Capital. In the coming months, Skate aims to introduce Testnet Campaigns to community members with unique incentives. To keep up to date on Skate and its upcoming testnet campaigns, make sure you follow their Twitter: https://twitter.com/skate_chain.

About Range Protocol and Skate

Underpinned by robust on-chain trading infrastructure, Range Protocol is a unified liquidity provisioning platform. Harnessing advanced expertise and professional strategies, Range Protocol covers key DeFi asset classes through its vault offerings. Combining the best of automated market makers (AMMs) and request-for-quote (RFQ), Range Protocol empowers sound decision-making and optimized strategies for the next generation of investors — with no intermediaries needed.





Forged by a team of financial engineers and web3 developers with extensive crypto trading proficiencies, Range Protocol brings deep experience from leading companies like Altonomy, Point72, Bybit, Certik and Citigroup. Its most recent $3.75M seed round was led by HashKey Capital and Nomad Capital. Range now expands into Skate, the universal application layer that empowers apps to run on 1000s of chains with one state.





Skate was born with the realization of the limitations of the legacy on-chain trading infrastructure, which deploys repetitive blocks on every new chain. Underpinned by innovation, Skate delivers fast finality across all chains, secured by EigenLayer actively validated service (AVS), and acts as a single hub for all code deployments.





Separating assets from pricing, Skate introduces the concept of a Universal Application Scope, where essential applications are developed collectively and maintained in a shared pool accessible to all chains — regardless of its underlying Virtual Machine environment. Solving for dApp/chain-liquidity fragmentation in a modular web3 landscape, Skate ensures foundational needs are met efficiently, allowing each chain to focus on creating unique, value-added services. For more information, please visit: Website: http://skatechain.org/ Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/skate_chain

Skate / Range Protocol

[email protected]

This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here.



