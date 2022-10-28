Search icon
    The Benevolent Trustsby@rockefeller
    376 reads

    The Benevolent Trusts

    To return to the subject of the Benevolent Trusts, which is a name for corporations to manage the business side of benefactions. The idea needs, and to be successful must have, the help of men who have been trained along practical lines. The best men of business should be attracted by its possibilities for good. When it is eventually worked out, as it will be in some form, and probably in a better one than we can now forecast, how worthy it will be of the efforts of our ablest men!
    writing#non-fiction#history#books#ebooks
    @rockefeller

    John D. Rockefeller

