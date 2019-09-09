The Quick and Dirty Guide to Testing React Hooks that use RxJS

Offshore 2.0 Bespoke Testing and Security Services
Visit Shift Asia http://bit.ly/3dJdIRDpromoted
Senior Software Engineer @DTP, Dubai
hook that uses RxJs inside to listen to mouse click and delay the click with RxJs's
useEffect
operator.
debounceTime
Button.tsx
import React, { SFC} from 'react'
import {useClick} from './useClick'
type Props = {
interval?: number;
label?:string;
}
const Button:SFC<Props> = (props:Props) => {
const {ref, count} = useClick(props.interval)
return <button data-testid="btn" ref={ref}>Hello {count}</button>
}
export default Button
useClick.ts
// useClick.ts
import React, { useRef, useEffect, useCallback, useState, RefObject, Dispatch} from 'react'
import {fromEvent, Observable, Subscribable, Unsubscribable} from 'rxjs'
import {map, debounceTime} from 'rxjs/operators'
type NullableObservarbel = Observable<any> | null;
type NUllabe = HTMLButtonElement | null;
type NullableSubscribable = Subscribable<any> | null
type NullableUnsubscribable = Unsubscribable | null
export type Result = {
ref: RefObject<HTMLButtonElement>;
count:number;
updateCount:Dispatch<React.SetStateAction<number>>;
}
export const isString = (input:any):Boolean => (typeof input === "string" && input !== "")
export const makeObservable = (el:NUllabe, eventType:string):NullableObservarbel => el instanceof HTMLElement && isString(eventType) ? fromEvent(el, eventType) : null
export const useClick = (time:number = 500):Result => {
const button: RefObject<HTMLButtonElement> = useRef(null)
const [count, updateCount] = useState<number>(0)
const fireAfterSubscribe = useCallback((c) => {updateCount(c)}, [])
useEffect(():()=>void => {
const el = button.current
const observerble = makeObservable(el, 'click')
let _count = count
let subscribable:NullableSubscribable = null
let subscribe:NullableUnsubscribable = null
if(observerble){
subscribable = observerble.pipe(
map(e => _count++),
debounceTime(time)
)
subscribe = subscribable.subscribe(fireAfterSubscribe)
}
return () => subscribe && subscribe.unsubscribe() // cleanup subscription
// eslint-disable-next-line
}, [])
return {ref:button, count, updateCount:fireAfterSubscribe}
}
and
useSubscriber
. functions.
makeObservable
to delay the button clicks. Each clicks debounced with RxJs
useSubscriber
function.
debounceTime
// useClick.test.tsx - v1
import React from 'react'
import {useClick} from './useClick'
describe('useState', () => {
it('should update count using useState', () => {
const result = useClick(400) // test will break due to invarient violation
const {updateCount} = result
updateCount(8)
expect(result.current.count).toBe(8)
})
})
Invariant Violation: Invalid hook call. Hooks can only be called
inside
of the body of a function component....
.
@testing-library/react-hooks
import { renderHook } from '@testing-library/react-hooks
we can call the hooks outside of the body of a function component.
renderHook
with
const result = useSubscriber(400)
const {result} = renderHook(() => useSubscriber(400)
with
const {updateCount} = result
const {updateCount} = result.current
otherwise your test throws an error.
act
// useClick.test.tsx -v2
import React from 'react'
import { useClick } from './useClick'
import { renderHook, act as hookAct } from '@testing-library/react-hooks'
describe('useState', () => {
it('should update count using useState', () => {
const {result} = renderHook(() => useClick(400))
const {updateCount} = result.current
hookAct(() => {
updateCount(8)
})
expect(result.current.count).toBe(8)
})
})
.
yarn test
function. Function
makeObservable
take
makeObservable
and event type as a string and should return Observable. It should return false if given an invalid argument(s).
DOMElement
import {render, fireEvent} from '@testing-library/react'
import React from 'react'
import { makeObservable, useClick } from './useClick'
import {Observable} from 'rxjs'
import Button from './Button'
import { render } from '@testing-library/react'
import { renderHook, act as hookAct } from '@testing-library/react-hooks'
describe('useState', () => {
it('should update count using useState', () => {
const {result} = renderHook(() => useClick(400))
const {updateCount} = result.current
hookAct(() => {
updateCount(8)
})
expect(result.current.count).toBe(8)
})
})
describe('makeObservable', () => {
it('should return false for non HTMLElement', () => {
const observable = makeObservable({}, 'click')
expect(observable instanceof Observable).toBe(false)
})
it('should return false for non non string event', () => {
const {getByTestId} = render(<Button/>)
const el = getByTestId('btn') as HTMLButtonElement
const observable = makeObservable(el, 20)
expect(observable instanceof Observable).toBe(false)
})
it('should return false for null', () => {
const observable = makeObservable(null, 'click')
expect(observable instanceof Observable).toBe(false)
})
it('should create observable', () => {
const {getByTestId} = render(<Button/>)
const el = getByTestId('btn') as HTMLButtonElement
const observable = makeObservable(el, 'click')
expect(observable instanceof Observable).toBe(true)
})
})
and makes your component render asynchronous.
useEffect
's side effect, we can wrap our test code with
useEffect
from
act
react-dom/test-utils.
// useClick.test.tsx
import React from 'react'
import {isString, makeObservable, useClick } from './useClick'
import {Observable} from 'rxjs'
import {map, debounceTime} from 'rxjs/operators'
import Button from './Button'
import { render, fireEvent, waitForElement } from '@testing-library/react'
import {act} from 'react-dom/test-utils'
import { renderHook, act as hookAct } from '@testing-library/react-hooks'
describe('useState', () => {
it('should update count using useState', () => {
const {result} = renderHook(() => useClick(400))
const {updateCount} = result.current
hookAct(() => {
updateCount(8)
})
expect(result.current.count).toBe(8)
})
})
describe('makeObservable', () => {
it('should return false for non HTMLElement', () => {
const observable = makeObservable({}, 'click')
expect(observable instanceof Observable).toBe(false)
})
it('should return false for non non string event', () => {
const {getByTestId} = render(<Button/>)
const el = getByTestId('btn') as HTMLButtonElement
const observable = makeObservable(el, 20)
expect(observable instanceof Observable).toBe(false)
})
it('should return false for null', () => {
const observable = makeObservable(null, 'click')
expect(observable instanceof Observable).toBe(false)
})
it('should create observable', () => {
const {getByTestId} = render(<Button/>)
const el = getByTestId('btn') as HTMLButtonElement
const observable = makeObservable(el, 'click')
expect(observable instanceof Observable).toBe(true)
})
})
describe('isString', () => {
it('is a string "click"', () => {
expect(isString('click')).toEqual(true)
})
it('is not a string: object', () => {
expect(isString({})).toEqual(false)
})
it('is not a string: 9', () => {
expect(isString(9)).toEqual(false)
})
it('is not a string: nothing', () => {
expect(isString(null)).toEqual(false)
})
})
describe('Observable', () => {
it('Should subscribe observable', async (done) => {
await act( async () => {
const {getByTestId} = render(<Button/>)
const el = await waitForElement(() => getByTestId('btn')) as HTMLButtonElement
const observerble = makeObservable(el, 'click');
if(observerble){
let count = 1
observerble
.pipe(
map(e => count++),
debounceTime(400)
)
.subscribe(s => {
expect(s).toEqual(6)
done()
})
fireEvent.click(el)
fireEvent.click(el)
fireEvent.click(el)
fireEvent.click(el)
fireEvent.click(el)
fireEvent.click(el)
}
})
})
})
// Button.test.tsx
import React from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import Button from './Button'
import { render, fireEvent, waitForElement, waitForDomChange } from '@testing-library/react'
describe('Button component', () => {
it('renders without crashing', () => {
const div = document.createElement('div');
ReactDOM.render(<Button />, div);
ReactDOM.unmountComponentAtNode(div);
});
})
describe('Dom updates', () => {
it('should update button label to "Hello 2"', async (done) => {
const {getByTestId} = render(<Button interval={500}/>)
const el = await waitForElement(() => getByTestId('btn')) as HTMLButtonElement
fireEvent.click(el)
fireEvent.click(el)
fireEvent.click(el)
const t = await waitForDomChange({container: el})
expect(el.textContent).toEqual('Hello 2')
done()
})
})
yarn test.