Quick and Easy CRUD with NestJS, @nestjsx/crud and TestMace

Quite a number of backend frameworks have appeared in JavaScript community lately. They all offer the same features as Nest, but Nest architecture makes it stand out from the others. The following NestJS features allow you to create production-ready applications and scale development for larger teams:

After that generate your application framework named nest-rest running the command

Choose yarn as a package manager.

Thinking of a database management system for this project, I decided to go with PostrgreSQL. Tastes differ, and I believe this is the most mature database management system with all possible features you may need. As I already mentioned, Nest provides integration with different packages to work with databases. Since I’ve chosen PostgreSQL, it’s only logical to choose TypeORM as an ORM. So let’s install all necessary packages for database integration:

Now let’s see what we need each package for:

typeorm — comes with ORM;

@nestjs/typeorm — a TypeORM package for NestJS. It adds helper decorators and modules ready for import into project modules;

pg — a PostgreSQL driver.

version: '3.1' services: db: image: postgres:11.2 restart: always environment: POSTGRES_PASSWORD: example volumes: - ../db:/var/lib/postgresql/data - ./postgresql.conf:/etc/postgresql/postgresql.conf ports: - 5432 :5432 adminer: image: adminer restart: always ports: - 8080 :8080

As you can see, this file configures running 2 containers:

db — a container with the database. We’re using PostgreSQL version 11.2; adminer — a database manager. It provides a web interface to view and manage the database.

To interact with TCP connections, I added the following config

That’s it, now you can run the containers with the docker-compose up -d command or the docker-compose up command to run them in a separate console window. Viewing logs is simpler this way.

Well then, packages are installed, the database is run, now we have to bring them together. To do that, add ormconfig.js file to the project root directory:

const process = require ( 'process' ); const username = process.env.POSTGRES_USER || "postgres" ; const password = process.env.POSTGRES_PASSWORD || "example" ; module .exports = { "type" : "postgres" , "host" : "localhost" , "port" : 5432 , username, password, "database" : "postgres" , "synchronize" : true , "dropSchema" : false , "logging" : true , "entities" : [__dirname + "/src/**/*.entity.ts" , __dirname + "/dist/**/*.entity.js" ], "migrations" : [ "migrations/**/*.ts" ], "subscribers" : [ "subscriber/**/*.ts" , "dist/subscriber/**/.js" ], "cli" : { "entitiesDir" : "src" , "migrationsDir" : "migrations" , "subscribersDir" : "subscriber" } }

This configuration will be used for the TypeORM CLI.

Let’s look at it a little closer. In the lines 3 and 4 we get username and password from environmental variables. That is quite handy when you have several environments (dev, stage, prod, etc). The default username is postgres, password — example. The rest of the config is quite trivial, so let’s consider only the most important parameters.

synchronize . It specifies if the database schema should be automatically created when launching the application. Mind that if you use this parameter in production, you’re going to lose some data. This parameter is useful for debug and development though. You can run the schema:sync command from the TypeORM CLI instead. dropSchema . It drops the schema whenever the connection is established. This parameter should only be used for debug and development just like the previous one. entities . It specifies where to find models description. Note that mask search is supported here. cli.entitiesDir . It is the directory where models created from the TypeORM CLI are stored by default.

TypeOrmModule into AppModule . Your AppModule will look like this: To take full advantage of TypeORM features in our Nest application, we need to importinto. Yourwill look like this:

import { Module } from '@nestjs/common' ; import { AppController } from './app.controller' ; import { AppService } from './app.service' ; import { TypeOrmModule } from '@nestjs/typeorm' ; import * as process from "process" ; const username = process.env.POSTGRES_USER || 'postgres' ; const password = process.env.POSTGRES_PASSWORD || 'example' ; @Module ({ imports: [ TypeOrmModule.forRoot({ type : 'postgres' , host: 'localhost' , port: 5432 , username, password, database: 'postgres' , entities: [__dirname + '/**/*.entity{.ts,.js}' ], synchronize: true , }), ], controllers: [AppController], providers: [AppService], }) export class AppModule {}

forRoot method the same database configuration as in ormconfig.ts file. As you see, we pass intomethod the same database configuration as in ormconfig.ts file.

ts-node package to be installed globally: We’ve got one more thing to do — add a few tasks into package.json to work with TypeORM. The thing is that CLI is written in JavaScript and therefore runs in NodeJS, but all our models and migrations are written in Typescript. For that reason, we need to transpile them before using CLI. To do that, we need thepackage to be installed globally:

npm install -g ts- node

Add the following commands to package.json:

"typeorm" : "ts-node -r tsconfig-paths/register ./node_modules/typeorm/cli.js" , "migration:generate" : "yarn run typeorm migration:generate -n" , "migration:create" : "yarn run typeorm migration:create -n" , "migration:run" : "yarn run typeorm migration:run"

The first command is typeorm which adds ts-node as a wrap to run the TypeORM CLI. Other commands are just useful contractions that you are going to use every day as a developer:

“migration:generate” — generate migrations based on changes in your models. “migration:create” — create an empty migration FILE. “migration:run” — run a migration.

That’s finally it! We’ve added all required packages, configured the app to interact with the database from both the CLI and the app itself, and started up the database management system. Now it’s time to add some logic to our app.

Installing CRUD Packages

You can design an API to create, read, update, and delete an entity using Nest only. This approach is the most flexible one, but in some cases it may be excessive. For example, if you need to quickly create a prototype, you can sacrifice flexibility for high development speed. A lot of frameworks allow you to generate CRUD API from an entity data model description. Nest is not an exception. The @nestjsx/crud package makes things happen. Its features are quite exciting:

DBMS independence;

easy installation and setup;

powerful query language with filtering, pagination, sorting, relations, nested relations, cache, etc.;

a package with query builder for frontend usage;

easy controller methods overriding;

tiny config;

swagger documentation support.

It consisnts of several packages:

@nestjsx/crud — core package which provides @Crud() decorator for endpoints generation, configuration, and validation;

@nestjsx/crud-request — request builder/parser package for frontend usage;

@nestjsx/crud-typeorm — TypeORM package which provides base TypeOrmCrudService with methods for CRUD database operations.

For our application we’ll need the @nestjsx/crud and @nestjsx/crud-typeorm packages. Let’s install them:

yarn add @nestjsx/crud class -transformer class - validator

The class-transformer and class-validator packages are required for declarative description of model instance transformation rules and incoming requests validation respectively. These packages were created by the same author and therefore have similar implementations.

CRUD Implementation

id , username , displayName , email . Id is an auto-increment field, email and username — unique fields. Simple as that! Now let’s bring the idea to life in the form of a Nest application. Let’s take a list of users as a model. Users have the following fields:is an auto-increment field,and— unique fields. Simple as that! Now let’s bring the idea to life in the form of a Nest application.

First, let’s create a users module, that will be responsible for working with users. Run the nest g module users command in the NestJS CLI in the project root directory.

dmitrii@dmitrii-HP-ZBook-17-G3:~/projects/nest-rest git:(master*)$ nest g module users CREATE /src/users/users.module.ts (82 bytes) UPDATE /src/app.module.ts (312 bytes)

user.entity.ts file with users model description: Add the entities folder where you’ll be storing this module models. Add here thefile with users model description:

import { Column, Entity, PrimaryGeneratedColumn } from 'typeorm' ; @Entity () export class User { @PrimaryGeneratedColumn () id: string ; @Column ({unique: true }) email: string ; @Column ({unique: true }) username: string ; @Column ({nullable: true }) displayName: string ; }

TypeOrmModule with the following content into UsersModule : For our app to find this model we need to importwith the following content into

import { Module } from '@nestjs/common' ; import { UsersController } from './controllers/users/users.controller' ; import { UsersService } from './services/users/users.service' ; import { TypeOrmModule } from '@nestjs/typeorm' ; import { User } from './entities/user.entity' ; @Module ({ controllers: [UsersController], providers: [UsersService], imports: [ TypeOrmModule.forFeature([User]) ] }) export class UsersModule {}

TypeOrmModule and pass this module models list as the forFeature parameter. We importand pass this module models list as theparameter.

Now we need to create a corresponding database entity. That’s what we need our migration mechanism for. To create a migration based on model changes run the following command:

$ npm run migration:generate -- CreateUserTable Migration /home/dmitrii/projects/nest-rest/migrations/1563346135367-CreateUserTable.ts has been generated successfully. Done in 1.96s.

See, you don’t have to manually write the migration, it is created automatically. It’s magic! But this is just a beginning. Let’s take a look at our migration file:

import {MigrationInterface, QueryRunner} from "typeorm" ; export class CreateUserTable1563346816726 implements MigrationInterface { public async up(queryRunner: QueryRunner): Promise < any > { await queryRunner.query( `CREATE TABLE "user" ("id" SERIAL NOT NULL, "email" character varying NOT NULL, "username" character varying NOT NULL, "displayName" character varying, CONSTRAINT "UQ_e12875dfb3b1d92d7d7c5377e22" UNIQUE ("email"), CONSTRAINT "UQ_78a916df40e02a9deb1c4b75edb" UNIQUE ("username"), CONSTRAINT "PK_cace4a159ff9f2512dd42373760" PRIMARY KEY ("id"))` ); } public async down(queryRunner: QueryRunner): Promise < any > { await queryRunner.query( `DROP TABLE "user"` ); } }

As you can see, not only a run but also a rollback method was generated automatically. Incredible!

Now we only have to run this migration. Use the following command:

npm run migration: run .

Schema changes have just been transferred to the database.

TypeOrmCrudService . We need to pass a relevant entity repository (User repository in our case) to the parent constructor parameter. Now let’s create a service that will be responsible for working with users and inherit it from. We need to pass a relevant entity repository (User repository in our case) to the parent constructor parameter.

import { Injectable } from '@nestjs/common' ; import { TypeOrmCrudService } from '@nestjsx/crud-typeorm' ; import { User } from '../../entities/user.entity' ; import { InjectRepository } from '@nestjs/typeorm' ; import { Repository } from 'typeorm' ; @Injectable () export class UsersService extends TypeOrmCrudService<User>{ constructor ( @InjectRepository (User) usersRepository: Repository<User> ){ super (usersRepository); } }

nest g controller users/controllers/users command in the CLI. We’ll need this service in users controller. To create the controller run thecommand in the CLI.

dmitrii@dmitrii-HP-ZBook-17-G3:~/projects/nest-rest git:(master*)$ nest g controller users/controllers/users CREATE /src/users/controllers/users/users.controller.spec.ts (486 bytes) CREATE /src/users/controllers/users/users.controller.ts (99 bytes) UPDATE /src/users/users.module.ts (188 bytes)

UsersController class: Open the controller and add some @nestjsx/crud magic to it. Add the following decorator for theclass:

@Crud ({ model: { type : User } })

@Crud decorator adds to the controller some useful methods to work with models. Model type is specified in model.type field in the decorator configuration. Thedecorator adds to the controller some useful methods to work with models. Model type is specified in model.type field in the decorator configuration.

CrudController<User> interface. The entire code of the controller will look like this: The next step is implementinginterface. The entire code of the controller will look like this:

import { Controller } from '@nestjs/common' ; import { Crud, CrudController } from '@nestjsx/crud' ; import { User } from '../../entities/user.entity' ; import { UsersService } from '../../services/users/users.service' ; @Crud ({ model: { type : User } }) @Controller ( 'users' ) export class UsersController implements CrudController<User>{ constructor ( public service: UsersService ){} }

That’s all! The controller now supports the whole set of operations with the model. It can’t be true. Let’s see our application in action!

Creating a Request Scenario in TestMace

To test our service, we’ll be using TestMace — an IDE for API design. Why TestMace? It has some advantages compared to its counterparts:

powerful variables mechanism. There are several variable types, each of which serves its own purpose: default variables, dynamic variables, environment variables. Each variable belongs to a specific node, inheritance is supported;

creating scenarios without programming. We’ll discuss it a bit later;

a human-readable format, which allows to store your projects in a version control system;

autocomplete feature, syntax highlighting, variables values highlighting;

API description support + import from Swagger.

npm start command and access the user list. According to the controller configuration, the list can be found at localhost:3000/users . Let’s send a request to this url.

After running TestMace, you can see the following interface: Let’s start our server running thecommand and access the user list. According to the controller configuration, the list can be found at. Let’s send a request to this url.After running TestMace, you can see the following interface:

Add node -> RequestStep. At the top left of the screen there is the project tree with Project being a root node. Let’s create the first request to get the user list. Right-click on the Project node and choose

localhost:3000/users in the URL field and send the request. You’ll get a 200 code and an empty array in the response body. It makes sense, we haven’t yet added anything. Insertin the URL field and send the request. You’ll get a 200 code and an empty array in the response body. It makes sense, we haven’t yet added anything.

Let’s create a scenario with the following steps:

create a user; request the user by its id; delete the user by its id.

Add node -> Folder. Name it check-create. Add your first request within this node to create a user. Name the new node create-user. At the moment we have the following node hierarchy: Let’s go. Create a Folder node for convenience. In fact, it’s just a folder where the whole scenario will be stored. To create a Folder node right-click in the Project node and choose. Name it. Add your first request within this node to create a user. Name the new node. At the moment we have the following node hierarchy:

Now go to the create-user node tab. Enter the following request parameters:

Request type — POST ;

; URL — localhost:3000/users ;

; Body — JSON with the value {“email": “user@user.com", “displayName": “New user", “username": “user"} .

Send the request. The application tells us the record has been created.

Assign to variable in on the parsed tab. Set the parameters in the dialog window: Let’s check then. We need to save the id of the added user to be able to use it later. That’s what our dynamic variables mechanism can help us with. Let’s see how it works using the previous example. Right-click on the id node and choosein on the parsed tab. Set the parameters in the dialog window:

Node specifies the parent node for the variable. Choose check-create ;

; Variable name. Let’s name it userId .

That’s how creating a dynamic variable looks like:

userId variable will always be available in check-create node children of any nesting level. With that done, the dynamic variable value will be updated every time you send this request. Since dynamic variables support hierarchical inheritance, thevariable will always be available innode children of any nesting level.

check-if-exists request as a child of the check-create node with localhost:3000/users/${$dynamicVar.userId} as a url parameter. The ${variable_name} construct is used to get the ${dynamicVar.userId} . Send the request and make sure it does what it was made for. We’ll need this variable in the next request. Let’s get the newly added user. Create therequest as a child of thenode withas a url parameter. Theconstruct is used to get the variable value. As we’ve got a dynamic variable , we have to access $dynamicVar , so the construct will look like this:. Send the request and make sure it does what it was made for.

And the last thing to do is to delete the user. We need to send the final request not only to check if it works properly, but also to clean up the database, as email and username fields are unique. Create the delete-user request in the check-create node with the following parameters:

Request type — DELETE; URL — localhost:3000/users/${$dynamicVar.userId} .

Run it. Wait. Enjoy :)

Now you can run the full scenario any time you want. To do that, just right-click on the check-create node and choose Run.

Nodes will be run consequently.

You can save this scenario to use it in your own projects by File -> Save project.

Conclusion

I haven’t covered all possible features of the tools used in this article. As for the @nestjsx/crud package — the main subject of this article, the following features are worth discussing:

custom model validation and transformation; powerful query language and its convenient frontend usage; adding and overriding methods in crud-controllers; swagger support; cache management.

However, the information given in the article is enough to realize that even such enterprise framework as NestJS has it all to quickly prototype an application. And our awesome TestMace IDE helps to keep up the pace.