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Quantum Security Governance: Building a Framework for the Post-Quantum World

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bySarath Chandra Vidya Sagar Machupalli@vidyasagarmsc

Coder, Speaker, Writer & Photographer

December 19th, 2025
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Sarath Chandra Vidya Sagar Machupalli
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Sarath Chandra Vidya Sagar Machupalli@vidyasagarmsc

Coder, Speaker, Writer & Photographer

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cybersecurity#cybersecurity#post-quantum-cryptography#quantum-cryptography#quantum#quantum-security#quantum-security-governance#security-frameworks#cybersecurity-impact

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