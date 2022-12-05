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Quantum neuroAI and Its Role in the Quest for Artificial Consciousness

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byIsrael Matsuki@wiseminder

Escaping to The Future

December 5th, 2022
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Is Quantum Cognition the Path to Strong AI (or Artificial General Intelligence)?

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Israel Matsuki@wiseminder

Escaping to The Future

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machine-learning#artificial-intelligence#consciousness#quantum-computing#neuroscience#ai#neuromorphy#technology#hackernoon-top-story

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