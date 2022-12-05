Why consciousness? The quest to understand consciousness and develop artificial general intelligence has long been a topic of fascination and study in the fields of computer science and neuroscience. It is also a complex and elusive phenomenon that has puzzled scientists and philosophers for centuries. In this note, we will explore the ways in which the fields of neuroscience, neurosymbolic AI, neuromorphic computing, and quantum theory can contribute to our understanding of consciousness and the potential for the development of artificial general intelligence. A word for Neuroscience Neuroscience is the study of the structure and function of the nervous system, including the brain and the spinal cord. By studying the brain, neuroscientists have gained a better understanding of how the brain processes information and how it generates the experience of consciousness. For example, neuroimaging techniques such as fMRI have allowed researchers to identify specific brain regions that are involved in consciousness, such as the prefrontal cortex and the posterior cingulate cortex. Neurosymbolic AI; the best of both worlds Neurosymbolic artificial intelligence, also known as hybrid AI, is a type of artificial intelligence that combines the strengths of both symbolic AI and connectionist AI. Symbolic AI, also known as "good old-fashioned AI," uses a rule-based approach to problem-solving and decision-making, while connectionist AI, also known as "machine learning” and “deep learning" uses neural networks and large amounts of data to learn and adapt. Neurosymbolic AI combines these two approaches, allowing for more flexible and adaptable AI systems. One way that neurosymbolic AI can contribute to the study of consciousness is by allowing for the creation of more complex and realistic models of the brain. These models can be used to simulate the processes involved in conscious thought and decision-making, providing insight into the underlying mechanisms of consciousness. Additionally, neurosymbolic AI can be used to develop more advanced AI systems that can exhibit human-like consciousness and intelligence, bringing us closer to the goal of developing artificial general intelligence. Neuromorphic Computing architectures as the physical substrates (beyond Von Neumann) Neuromorphic computing, also known as "brain-inspired computing," is a type of computing that is based on the principles of the human brain. Unlike traditional computing systems, which use a von Neumann architecture with separate memory and processing units, neuromorphic computing systems use a more brain-like architecture with distributed memory and computing. This allows for more efficient and energy-efficient computation, as well as the ability to process complex and unstructured data. One way that neuromorphic computing can contribute to the study of consciousness is by providing a more realistic and efficient platform for simulating brain processes. These simulations can be used to study the dynamics of large-scale neural networks, providing insight into the neural basis of consciousness. Additionally, neuromorphic computing systems can be used to develop AI systems that are better able to mimic the flexibility and adaptability of the human brain, bringing us closer to the goal of developing artificial general intelligence. And then it goes Quantum… Quantum theory is a branch of physics that deals with the behavior of matter and energy at the atomic and subatomic levels. Quantum mechanics is the mathematical framework that describes this behavior, and it has been incredibly successful at explaining the behavior of the smallest building blocks of the universe. In recent years, researchers have begun to explore the potential applications of quantum mechanics to the study of consciousness and the development of artificial general intelligence. One way that quantum theory can contribute to the study of consciousness is by providing a framework for understanding the relationship between the brain and the mind. Many theories of consciousness, such as the integrated information theory, suggest that consciousness arises from the complex interactions of large numbers of neurons in the brain. Quantum mechanics may provide a way to model these interactions and understand how they give rise to consciousness. Additionally, the unique properties of quantum systems, such as superposition and entanglement, may provide a way to create more advanced and intelligent AI systems that can exhibit human-like consciousness. The takeaways In conclusion, neuroscience, neurosymbolic AI, neuromorphic computing, and Quantum theory are fields that hold great promise for the study of consciousness. By combining the strengths of these technologies and recent advances in neuroscience we can create more complex and realistic models of the brain, and develop more advanced and flexible AI systems that are capable of adapting to a wide range of tasks and environments. Ultimately, the potential is to gain a deeper understanding of the complex and elusive phenomenon of consciousness and make progress towards developing AGI systems with artificial consciousness, someday…