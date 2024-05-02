Quantifying Preference Manipulation: Growth Trends in Amazon's Barrier-to-Exit Over Time

Authors: (1) Jonathan H. Rystrøm.

Abstract and Introduction

Previous Literature

Methods and Data

Results

Discussions

Conclusions and References

A. Validation of Assumptions

B. Other Models

C. Pre-processing steps

4 Results

The results from the model can be seen in table 1. The coefficient for time is 0.018 (SE=0.001). This implies growth in Barrier-to-Exit of 1.8% per year. This is highly significant (T=29.95, p ≪ 0.0001). The coefficient for activity level is 0.614 (SE=0.001), which is also highly significant (T=450.11, p ≪ 0.0001).

















A visual representation of these models can be seen in figure 4. The partial effects plot (Fox, 2003) in fig 4a shows an increase in Barrier-to-Exit from approximately 1.15 to 1.5. This translates into a growth of approximately 43% over the duration of the study. Fig. 4b shows the effect plot with residuals.





This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.



