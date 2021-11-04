Python Is One of the Most In Demand Languages in 2021. Here's How To Learn It

Python has stayed at the top of programming demand for decades because it's so scalable and general-purpose. The 2021 Premium Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle is designed for all skill levels, from seasoned professionals to those who haven't written a line of code. The bundle includes course content from top instructors like John Bura (4.2/5 instructor rating) and ZENVA Academy. You'll learn how to manage data with lists, tuples, ranges, and dictionaries; control program flow with conditionals and loops, use functions for program execution, and much more.

In 2021, we're all about efficiency. We multi-task like crazy to get as much done as possible in as little time as possible. No more is that true than in the programming industry. Programmers have to wear a lot of hats, which is why most dedicate themselves to learning as many languages and tools as possible to streamline their workflow and keep up with new technologies.

But if you haven't learned one stalwart classic, you may be missing out. Created in 1991 by Guido van Rossum, Python continues to be one of the most in-demand programming languages today. Why? Because even today, Python does a little bit of everything. From data science and machine learning to ethical hacking and so much more, Python has stayed at the top of programming demand for decades because it's so scalable and general-purpose.

If you haven't learned Python, it's a good time to do so. While there are many ways to learn a new programming language, the 2021 Premium Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle gives you the flexibility to do it online, in your own time.

While most Hackernoon readers are not complete beginners, this bootcamp bundle is designed for all skill levels, from seasoned professionals to those who haven't written a line of code.

With lifetime access to this 13-course bundle, you can go through the 50 hours of course content at your own pace, whenever you have a little free time to dive into a lecture or practice some coding. The bundle includes course content from top instructors like John Bura (4.2/5 instructor rating), ZENVA Academy (4.4/5 rating), and Webucator (4.1/5 rating).

At the outset, you'll learn the basics of computer programming in general before starting to code with Python. You'll touch on basic topics like operators, strings, lists, if statements, and more, and slowly progress towards writing your first program.

As you write early programs, you'll learn how to manage data with lists, tuples, ranges, and dictionaries; control program flow with conditionals and loops, use functions for program execution, and much more.

Of course, if you're not a beginner, you can skip ahead to some of the more project-focused courses. Some of the projects you'll work on include building an Instagram-style photo filter, creating a game from scratch, automating Excel files, using Python for artificial intelligence and data science purposes, and even using Python for ethical hacking and cybersecurity purposes.

As you progress, you'll start to explore advanced topics like mapping, filtering, and lambda functions. You'll start to work with databases, CSV files, JSON, and XML, and test and debug your Python code yourself.

By the end of the courses, you'll be able to use Python for a wide variety of applications and have a valuable skill to add to your resume.

Take your programming skills up a notch by learning one of today's most in-demand programming languages. Right now, you can sign up for The 2021 Premium Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle for just $34.99.