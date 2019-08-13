Python Code Optimization Tips For Developers

Use Hacker Noon's RSS Feed
Visit Hacker Noon RSS Feed hackernoon.com/feedpromoted
A lead technical writer, researcher, and IT analyst
cProfile is to identify how long the various parts of Python codes are executed.
PyCallGraph creates visual representations of graphs to represent the relationship between Python codes.
From pycallgraph import PyCallGraph
From pycallgraph.output import GraphvizOutput
class Juice:
def drink(self):
pass
class Person:
def __init__(self):
self.no_juices()
def no_juices(self):
self.juices = []
def add_juice(self, juice):
self.juices.append(juice)
def drink_juices(self):
[juice.drink() for juice in self.juices]
self.no_juices()
def main():
graphviz = GraphvizOutput()
graphviz.output_file = 'basic.png'
with PyCallGraph(output=graphviz):
person = Person()
for a in xrange(10):
person.add_juice(Banana())
person.drink_juices()
if __name__ == '__main__':
main()
.
.join() method
import timeit
# create a list of 1000 words
list_of_words = ["foo "] * 1000
def using_join(list_of_words):
return "".join(list_of_words)
def using_concat_operator(list_of_words):
final_string = ""
for i in list_of_words:
final_string += i
return final_string
print("Using join() takes {} s".format(timeit.timeit('using_join(list_of_words)', 'from __main__ import using_join, list_of_words')))
print("Using += takes {} s".format(timeit.timeit('using_concat_operator(list_of_words)', 'from __main__ import using_concat_operator, list_of_words')))
$ python join-vs-concat.py
Using join() takes 14.0949640274 s
Using += takes 79.5631570816 s
$
$ python join-vs-concat.py
Using join() takes 13.3542580605 s
Using += takes 76.3233859539 s
;
for loop
new_list = []
for n in range(1, 9):
if n % 3 == 0:
new_list.append(n**3)
new_list = [ n**3 for n in range(1,9) if n%3 == 0]
.
for loops
and
range
will be useful in your coding. The functionality of both is the same, but they are different in that the range returns a list object but the
xrange
returns an
xrange
object.
xrange
function is an ideal choice for this purpose. Why? It is because
xrange
works as a generator in that doesn’t provide the final result, but it gives you the ability to generate the values in the final list.
xrange
vs
xrange
:
range
$ python
Python 2.7.10 (default, Oct 23 2015, 19:19:21)
[GCC 4.2.1 Compatible Apple LLVM 7.0.0 (clang-700.0.59.5)] on darwin
Type "help", "copyright", "credits" or "license" for more information.
>>> import sys
>>>
>>> r = range(1000000)
>>> x = xrange(1000000)
>>>
>>> print(sys.getsizeof(r))
8000072
>>>
>>> print(sys.getsizeof(x))
40
>>>
>>> print(type(r))
<type 'list'>
>>> print(type(x))
<type 'xrange'>
function is a much better option in saving memory than the range function. The range function consumed 8000072 bytes, on the other hand,
xrange
function consumed only 40 bytes of memory.
xrange
xrange
. All of these points aimed at supporting Python programmers in their day to day programming work and to help them write quality code.
function