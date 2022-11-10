Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    7 Proven Strategies for Selling Expensive Products on an eCommerce Websiteby@iamjack

    7 Proven Strategies for Selling Expensive Products on an eCommerce Website

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    It is more likely for an individual to purchase a $ 2000 laptop online than a $ 1000 diamond bracelet. People tend to blame the price tag for not purchasing products in the end. As an eCommerce business owner, you must know better. The best strategies you can implement to promote expensive online goods without mentioning discounts? Then keep reading, and you’ll find the answer soon. The following are some examples of the world's priciest online stores: Rolex, Taylor, Bvlgari, Howes, BURGESS, Moda and Moda.

    Companies Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - 7 Proven Strategies for Selling Expensive Products on an eCommerce Website
    business#ecommerce#business#sales
    Jack Seifert HackerNoon profile picture

    @iamjack

    Jack Seifert

    Receive Stories from @iamjack

    react to story with heart
    Segment-DM

    Let Your Engineers & PMs focus on Product. Apply for $50K Credits!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    What is the Difference Between Front-End, Back-End, and Full-Stack Development?
    Published at Nov 11, 2022 by iamjack #front-end-developer
    Article Thumbnail
    Legacy Application Modernization: How To Advance Your Industry Forward And Succeed
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by dmitrybaraishuk #business
    Article Thumbnail
    Storybook Actions.. in Action
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by chantastic #programming
    Article Thumbnail
    The Complete Guide to Deploying NestJS Application on Render
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by chiamakaojiyi #programming
    Article Thumbnail
    Three Easy Ways to Change Font Size in WordPress
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by zenzu01 #web-development
    Article Thumbnail
    How I developed a Travel AI app with ChatGPT as a Product Manager and Non-programmer
    Published at Aug 24, 2023 by dinpd #programming
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa