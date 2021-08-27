Search icon
Proven Methods for Finding UX Research Participants by@jrdnbwmn

Proven Methods for Finding UX Research Participants

In UX research, finding participants can often stand in the way of getting to your next big breakthrough. We'll explore ways to cut down on the time, effort, and money it takes to recruit research participants. Quick and scrappy recruiting techniques are the fastest, cheapest recruiting techniques possible. They're usually best reserved for general usability testing and first impressions, not in-depth contextual interviews. Use these when you need on-the-spot, instant feedback with almost no advance notice. The New Hire Recruiting Technique uses automation to leverage relationships and leverage relationships.
Jordan Bowman Hacker Noon profile picture

@jrdnbwmn
Jordan Bowman

👨‍💻 I design stuff for the web and co-run uxtools.co

by Jordan Bowman @jrdnbwmn.👨‍💻 I design stuff for the web and co-run uxtools.co
