Prospects of European Economy: Defaults, Bankruptcies, and Debt Crisis

Financial Advisor
Following the emergency meeting, members of the ECB promised to provide all the necessary support to under-pressure eurozone sovereign bonds. On top of that, officials presented a more flexible approach to reinvesting financial instruments accumulated during the pandemic in order to keep the transmission mechanism of monetary policy working.
Last week Christine Lagarde said that keeping borrowing costs under control for more indebted eurozone members is "core" to the regulator's mandate. Fun fact - back in 2020, Lagarde said that it was not the ECB's task to "adjust spreads".
As for the macroeconomic outlook, the region's annual inflation rate is expected to be 6.8% for 2022, 3.5% for 2023, and 2.1% for 2024. Lagarde also warned of the risk of a correction in Europe's financial and housing markets. Who could have thought that the bubble would burst…
Another blow to the EU could be Macron's loss in parliament. For the first time since 1988, a newly elected president has failed to win a majority in parliament. Macron's supporters will now have to negotiate a permanent coalition with the Republicans or forge ad hoc alliances with other political forces to get legislation through parliament. Of course, France is not Germany, still, it is the world's seventh-largest economy by 2022 nominal
In order to understand the perspectives of the European economy, I would recommend looking at what “big investors” do. If rumors don’t lie, hedge fund Bridgewater Associates made a large bet on the fall of European stocks.
To be more precise, the company increased its shorts in ASML Holding and TotalEnergies, BNP Paribas, Vinci, Schneider Electric, Air Liquide in France, Bayer, Munchener Re, Allianz, Vonova, Infineon, Deutsche Börse, and BASF in Germany, Iberdrola, Banco Bilbao and Banco Santander in Spain, ING in the Netherlands and Intesa Sanpaolo in Italy. The moral of the story is? Don't let the market fool you, “headwinds” will only get stronger.