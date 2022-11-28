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Pros and Cons of Connected Voting Machines

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byDevin Partida@devinpartida

Devin is the Editor-in-Chief of ReHack. She covers cybersecurity, business technology and more.

November 28th, 2022
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Devin Partida@devinpartida

Devin is the Editor-in-Chief of ReHack. She covers cybersecurity, business technology and more.

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TOPICS

society#elections#voting#connected-voting-machines#voting-machines#us-elections#election-stress#voting-software#voting-systems

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