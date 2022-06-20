Product Management: Gut Instinct vs. Data

In 2020, as a seasoned product manager, I found myself antsy in my role and ready to move on. I’d been with the company for 15 years (yikes, right?), and I began to look at product manager roles elsewhere. And that’s where I got a big shock. Other product managers had tools available to assist them with decision-making. They relied on data and could measure product adoption.





The product I had used, implemented, and managed for so long? Was not web-based. It wasn’t even hosted: it was located on the client’s server, with a .NET front-end and a SQL database. Other than talking to clients and reviewing submitted bugs and enhancement requests, I didn’t have access to product usage.





I had spent years relying on gut instinct to guide product decisions rather than data. I wasn’t sure I could “make it” as a product manager elsewhere.





Yet I wonder if I sold myself short, thinking that the skill of innately understanding product usage wasn’t valuable. In fact, it’s critical to product success. Product management truly starts with a hypothesis about end-user needs, backed up by data. Great product managers know how to combine the two.

Understanding users is the core of product management.

I didn’t follow a traditional path in product management. I started as an end-user. The fintech product was part of my day-to-day life working at a bank before I joined the company as a product implementation specialist, helping to onboard new clients.





The company was small and scrappy, and the product manager role didn’t exist. I saw the need for a “translator” between the customer service department and the development group. So I wrote up my own job description and proposed the role. Suddenly, I was a product manager.









Through those two experiences, I learned the product inside and out: I understood exactly how it should be used.





Even in all its server-based glory and without direct access to any product data, I instinctively knew where users ran into issues. Not intuitive? Not getting the expected results? Found some crazy workaround? I gotchu.





And if I didn’t get it for some reason (like a bizarre enhancement request that came through), I’d ask. I’d hop on the phone with end-users and have them explain what they were trying to do. Or I’d do a WebEx and “watch” them navigate.





That was all I needed. And because I understood the users, I also knew if their pain or product requests would apply to other users. It can be easy for a small company (especially a startup) to jam-pack its product with feature requests in an effort to please users. But that can also throw the product off course — away from its core value or steal time from more important dev efforts (like the Next Big Thing).





For example, at the onset of the pandemic, I saw an immediate need to add email notifications to the product. Yes, I know that such functionality is pretty standard, but this product was behind the times in a lot of ways. I thought, “My users are accessing the product through an RDP. And now they’re at home. Maybe they have kids, so they’re not at their computers all day. They’ll need some push notifications, coming to their phones as an email, for important alerts.”





I wrote up the specs, pushed aside some other upcoming product plans, assigned a developer, and BOOM. Email notifications were born. A user emailed me after its release and said, “Thank you for adding this — it was exactly what we needed.”





Only after leaving the world did I realize how unique my experience was — and how much value it brought to the table.





Data should complement decisions, not control them.

After I left fintech, I went into content marketing. I worked at an agency and was assigned to two clients. One client had a tool that created in-app product experiences like tooltips and pop-ups. The other was a product analytics platform.





Mind. Blown.





I’d never even heard of product analytics, and suddenly I found myself writing about its use cases. My reaction was, “Wait, what? Companies can get product insights based on data?”





I sometimes used data in my product analysis. But it was more like “query a table and see how many records are there.” I realized that product analytics was so granular that product managers could tell exactly how a product was being used. They could track a journey and know that a user went to Screen 1, clicked on Button 2, but never made it to Desired Action 3.





I started reading more about product-led growth — targeting sales and marketing based on product usage, and focusing on product development based on areas of highest usage.





I was fascinated… and a little bit jealous. I wondered how many different product decisions I would have made if I had had access to such data. Plenty of product decisions I’d made were risky. Some failed. I’d worked on re-designing an under-utilized area of the product, thinking that its cumbersome screens were the barrier to product usage. When in fact, the user base just didn’t find that part of the product all that interesting.





I spent months writing (on behalf of my clients) that data should lead to product decisions. “Be scientific,” I wrote. “Use data to guide your hypothesis, test it, and measure your results.”





But the more I wrote it, the less I believed it. Why? Because it removed the human element.





Being completely data-driven lowered the barrier to entry for product managers. It’s a tough gig. PMs wear a lot of hats and are often responsible for the product’s adoption — both good and bad. Relying on data implied that if a PM could use fancy tools and interpret results, they could lead a product to success.





I believe that the data doesn’t tell the whole story. PMs should lead by understanding how humans use the product in real life, back up the theory with data, talk to users and see if the feature makes sense (like with mock-ups), and then measure results with data and by talking to customers. You can’t hack your way to product glory with an over-reliance on data.

Why I left product management.

When I was looking to leave my company, I saw clearly (via job descriptions) how much I was missing as a product manager. This was further confirmed when I started writing about product management. I realized that I’d have to learn so many new skills to prove that I could re-work my PM magic at another company.





In truth, I was tired. I’d been in fintech for 15 years. And if I was going to make a change and learn new things, why not do a complete pivot into a new field? That’s how I found myself in content marketing and journalism.





At times, I miss product management. I still get to use some of the skills I developed. I bring wizard-level organization to everything I do, and I get to see stories I develop to come to life, but it’s not quite the same. I liked tinkering. Some of my favorite product success stories were the “quick wins” — the product changes that didn’t take long to develop but had a huge impact (like email notifications).





I try to stay connected to the PM world. What I lack in data skills, I make up for in customer knowledge. I can talk all day about feature prioritization, product roadmaps, and getting internal buy-in from other stakeholders. I’d never used these phrases IRL before I started writing about them, but I’d lived them.





Now, I try to think of my work as a writer as my own version of product management. I test my work on an audience instead of with a group of end-users. I can look at data and see what’s working and what isn’t.





But at the end of the day, I’m still operating on gut instinct.



