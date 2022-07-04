Pricing 101 - Create Pricing Strategies For Your App and Maximize Your Revenue

Mobile app pricing strategies will resolve the confusion and help you position your app in the most fitting way so that you can showcase your app as the most beneficial choice along with your competitors. Pricing affects your profits and whether your app will succeed. The main goal of your pricing strategy should be maximizing the lifetime value and conversion rate of your mobile app. Understanding B2C businesses and behavioral economics will help you go a long way on your pricing journey. The best way to charge your app is by conducting A/B tests.





Pricing is one of the fundamental components of the marketing plan for apps. It can also be one of the most infuriating and challenging concepts to nail down.





It can not be easy to pinpoint precisely how much your app is worth, whether that’s from a financial, cost-benefit, or emotional standpoint. But mobile app pricing strategies will resolve the confusion and help you position your app in the most fitting way so that you can showcase your app as the most beneficial choice along with your competitors.





Determining your app pricing is an important process in ensuring that you are maximizing the potential of your app. Pricing affects your profits and whether your app will succeed. In this article, we’ve uncovered how to get started on pricing and explained how important it is for your app.





With the right knowledge and guidance, you can price your app competitively and at a price, people are willing to pay. We hope this article sheds some light on the topic and helps kick-start your pricing strategy.

How Do You Price Apps?

One of the best methods to determine an app’s price is through market research and competitive analysis. This helps you understand how much your app is worth, based on similar apps in the market, so you know whether you are over-pricing or under-pricing your app to increase sales and revenue.





These are just a few examples of how you can price your app. If you plan on launching different versions of your app, then it’s best to conduct extensive research to determine the accurate pricing for each version. This can be done by looking at competitors in the same space, or by checking out the related category in the App Store. Once you have determined the price for each version, then you can simply add additional tiers based on your research and fill out this checklist.





“One of the best methods to determine an app’s price is through market research and competitive analysis.”

How Much Should You Charge For A Mobile App?

The simple answer is: it depends on many things. To give a definitive number, you can start by doing research about your competitors and the market of your app. As a result, you will find out that the prices vary within a specific range. You can charge your app accordingly and make your app fit for the market. But this step is only recommended if you’re just starting out and have a limiting budget that you cannot move your pricing operations any further.





But if you have the budget and expertise, the best way to charge your app is by conducting A/B tests. After you’ve comprehended the market you’re in and found the pricing range that your app can have, you can test two different prices and determine which one will be preferred more by the audience. Then you can start with the ideal pricing that the audience found more beneficial and appealing.





How To Maximize Your LTV and Conversion Rate With The Right Pricing Strategy

Understanding B2C businesses and behavioral economics will help you go a long way on your pricing journey. As an app developer, marketer, or entrepreneur you shouldn’t price your app once and then leave your pricing efforts for good.





The main goal of your pricing strategy should be maximizing the lifetime value and conversion rate of your mobile app. Knowing these terms and applying them to your strategy accordingly, will help you to reach your ideal results.





“B2C apps should focus on their potential users, their habits, personalities, and behavior.”





B2C or business-to-consumer refers to selling products directly to customers. Mobile apps that are working with a subscription model are considered to have a B2C business model. To be monetized in an optimal way, B2C apps should focus on their potential users, their habits, personalities, and behavior. Customer or user-oriented businesses should run tests based on different countries and demographics. The tests they will conduct should be created in accordance with their users in terms of visuals, content, advertising efforts as well as pricing.

For the pricing stage, understanding behavioral economics and the way your users make decisions and take actions is the next important step. But what’s behavioral economics?





Behavioral economics studies the effects of psychological, cognitive, emotional, cultural, and social factors on the decisions of individuals.





Behavioral economics sometimes referred to as behavioral finance, is an interesting field that explains why people do not always make the best decisions. Instead, they lean toward habits and are influenced by emotions and external factors. Behavioral economics is used in economics to understand individual behavior, but it is also valuable in product design and marketing. If you can design a product that influences users’ emotions and encourages them to make decisions that align with your needs, you will be able to increase your profits.





As behavioral scientist Jeni Miles states, subscription apps should be connected with user motivations, make the benefits clear, and should have a strong context. So the visuals, design, and content of your app should be created in consideration of this information about your app and your potential users.





Image Credits: Google Play Apps & Games





In the research conducted by Google, the barriers users face before subscribing to an app are identified below.





Image Credits: Google Play Apps & Games





Results of the research also showed that users generally find their strongest motivation in three concepts:





1- The Power Of Now

2- Reciprocity

3- Salience





The “Power of now” concept brings future-term goals to now. Convincing users that they’re making a long-time investment, but also the benefits they will see will start today. For example, depending on the solution your app provides, you can explain that the long-term goal they will achieve starts today.





The “Reciprocity” concept is, showing some kind of benefit to your users, creating some kind of warm effect such as sharing a free tip and making them feel coached and encouraged toward their goal.





The “Salience” concept is, making users imagine and understand the experience of the subscription version of your app. Many apps limit access and finalize the experience before letting users understand the paid version of the app.





For each concept, you can create specific solutions based on the character of your app and the solution it’s providing. If you need help during these stages and want to make more possibilities for your app such as; reaching a certain level of budget and working with professionals, you can contact Cherry by submitting your app.





In the end, app pricing isn’t as simple as just figuring out what you think the market will bear. Like most aspects of business, it’s a matter of research, testing, and trial and error. But if you keep an open mind and a sound plan to guide you, you can build a healthy business for your apps one day. And that would be cause for celebration!





If you are a beginner in the app development industry and don’t have too much experience with pricing apps, then your best approach would be to get help from an experienced app business team like Cherry.

So, if you are interested and would like to know more,

please drop us an email: [email protected]





Unlock The Full Potential Of Your App

Also published here.