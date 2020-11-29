Before you go, check out these stories!

0
Search icon
Start Writing
KendoReact adGet The React Component Library You Need
Hackernoon logoPrevent Reverse Tabnabbing Attacks With Proper noopener, noreferrer, and nofollow Attribution by@pbteja1998

Prevent Reverse Tabnabbing Attacks With Proper noopener, noreferrer, and nofollow Attribution

November 29th 2020 422 reads
Author profile picture

@pbteja1998Bhanu Teja Pachipulusu

Full-Stack Developer and Entrepreneur

Now and then, when you click on a link on a website, the link will be opened in a new tab, but the old tab will also be redirected to some other phishing website where it asks you to login or starts downloading some malware to your device. In this blog post, I will explain how something like this is achieved, and how to easily prevent this from happening in your own websites.

We see values like 

noopener
, 
noreferrer
and 
nofollow
attached to 
rel
attribute of 
anchor(<a>)
tags. We usually see these values along with 
target=_blank
. Many of us do not know what each of the value means, and what happens when we set or do not set any of the values. In this blog post, I will explain what these values mean, and also explain what set of values to use for anchor tags in your website.

Before diving into the post, let's see what security implications will be there when you set 

target="_blank"
on an anchor tag in your website.

<a href="https://google.com" target="_blank">Google</a>

When you create a hyperlink in the above way on your website with no 

rel
attribute, clicking on it will open google.com in a new tab. But there are some security risks in doing so. There is a property called, 
window.opener
, which is set to the window of the opening tab, in this case, your website.

Let's see more of what I mean here in detail below.

For example, let's say you have a link in Hackernoon with the target set to 

_blank
, but no 
rel
attribute, then 
window.opener
property in the opened tab(new tab) is automatically set to the window of the opening tab(
Hackernoon
tab).

Phishing attacks are often carried out in this way. Since the new tab has now access to the window of the previous tab, the new tab can set the location of the old tab using 

window.opener.location.href = 'link-of-some-fake-site-that-looks-almost-same-as-original-site'
, and a login page can be shown in that fake site saying "You have been logged out, please reenter your login credentials to login". Then if the user doesn't check that the domain name has changed and enters the login credentials, the attacker will now have access to the user's login details to Hackernoon site. The fake site may also make you download malware on to your device. See the code in the below section if you do not yet understand properly what I mean.

This popular attack that a lot of websites are victim to is called 

Reverse Tabnabbing
.

So, what is the solution to this? The solution is very simple. You just have to set the 

rel
attribute of your 
anchor
tag to 
noopener
whenever there is 
target="_blank"
set. What this means is simple, when you click on the link, it opens the page in a new tab, and also 
window.opener
value in the new tab is set to 
null
. Now, the new link has no access to the tab that this new link is opened from.

Let's see in detail what each of the values mean and also see what values you should use in your website.

noopener

When you set this value along with 

target=_blank
, you are instructing the browser to open the link in a new tab, but do not give access to the page that opened it(
window.opener = null
in new tab).

I don't see any use-case where you would ever want to give access to the 

window
of your website to some other external website. So it is always best to have 
noopener
value in the 
rel
attribute of your anchor tag, whenever you set the 
target
to 
_blank
.

<!-- Link in your website without noopener -->
<a href="some-external-link" target="_blank">Some External Website</a>

<!-- In External Site -->
<script>
// "window.opener" will be set to the "window" of your website. So the external website can do something like the following
window.opener.location.href = 'link-to-some-phising-website-that-looks-almost-same-as-your-own-website'
</script>

To prevent the above attack, you just have to add 

rel=noopener
to your link.

<a href="some-external-link" rel="noopener" target="_blank">Some External Website</a>

<!-- In External Site -->
<script>
// "window.opener" will be set to the "null" in this case. So if the external website does something like the following
window.opener.location.href = 'link-to-some-phising-website-that-looks-almost-same-as-your-own-website'
// This throws TypeError since "window.opener" is "null"
</script>

noreferrer

noreferrer
is very much similar to its function as 
noopener
. This also prevents the newly opened site to manipulate the window of the opening tab. (
window.opener
will be set to 
null
). The extra thing that 
noreferrer
will have in addition to 
noopener
is that it will hide the referrer information when the link is clicked. For example, if you have a link to your website with 
noreferrer
and 
target="_blank"
, then when the user clicks on that link, they will be taken to your website, but your website will not have access to where the users coming from. Your analytics software like 
Google Analytics
will consider these users as direct traffic and not as a referral.

Based on this explanation, I hope you have a clear idea of what 

noreferrer
means and when to use it and when not to use it. If you don't want to pass on any referrer information to the external links, then consider using 
noreferrer
value, otherwise do not use it.

You will often see the anchor tags with both 

noopener noreferrer
. Since 
noreferrer
also does what 
noopener
is doing, why to have 
noopener
along with 
noreferrer
. This is mainly to support old browsers. Some of the old browsers do not support 
noopener
value, so whenever you want to use 
noopener
, you also see people using 
noreferrer
value along with it.

<!-- When you don't want to give access to the referrer information of the external website -->
<a href="some-external-link" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Some External Website</a>

nofollow

To have good SEO on your website, it is crucial to have backlinks to your website. All links are not equal in value. Some will be valued more than others. Search engines use something called 

Page Ranking
algorithm to determine the value of a link or website. When you link another website from your website, you are endorsing that other page, so the value of the other page will be increased in proportion to what value your website has. Similarly, the value of your website is determined by the backlinks that are pointed to your website, and again all the values of all the backlinks are not the same. I will talk more about Google's Page Ranking algorithm, and in detail in some other blog post. Let's just get back to what setting 
rel=nofollow
value to your link means.

When you set 

nofollow
to a link in your website, you are telling Google that you are not endorsing the link and also telling it not to pass the page rank value of your website to it.

You will typically use 

nofollow
when linking to internal pages or when you are linking to a less valuable site from your more valuable site.

Google recently introduced some other values like 

rel=sponsored
, 
rel=ugc
etc, which are out of scope for this blog post. 

<!-- When you don't want to endorse external links -->
<a href="some-external-link" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Some External Website</a>

Note:

You can even set all the three values to 

rel
attribute.

<a href="some-external-link" rel="noopener noreferrer nofollow" target="_blank">Some External

Conclusion

  • You can(and probably should) use 
    rel="noopener"
    on all links that have 
    target="_blank"
    .
  • rel="noreferrer"
    does the same thing as 
    noopener
    especially in older browsers which do not support 
    noopener
    . In addition to it, setting 
    rel="noreferrer"
    will affect analytics of the external website.
  • You should use 
    rel="nofollow"
    when you don't want to endorse links on your websites. This affects the SEO of the external website.

Links and References:

Other Articles that you may like:

Previously published at https://blog.bhanuteja.dev/noopener-noreferrer-and-nofollow-when-to-use-them-how-can-these-prevent-phishing-attacks

Related

How to Optimize Your Blog Posts For Social Media Previews

pre-emoji story
#seo
Author profile picture

@pbteja1998Bhanu Teja Pachipulusu

4min
08/19/20

Why We Should Opt Out of the Attention Economy

pre-emoji story
#attention-economy
Author profile picture

@ethEthan A

01/07/21

Tags

#security#html#programming#privacy#hackernoon-top-story#noopener-vs-noreferrer#nofollow-vs-noreferrer#reverse-tabnabbing#web-monetization
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.