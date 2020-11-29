Prevent Reverse Tabnabbing Attacks With Proper noopener, noreferrer, and nofollow Attribution

Full-Stack Developer and Entrepreneur
Now and then, when you click on a link on a website, the link will be opened in a new tab, but the old tab will also be redirected to some other phishing website where it asks you to login or starts downloading some malware to your device. In this blog post, I will explain how something like this is achieved, and how to easily prevent this from happening in your own websites.
We see values like
,
noopener
and
noreferrer
attached to
nofollow
attribute of
rel
tags. We usually see these values along with
anchor(<a>)
. Many of us do not know what each of the value means, and what happens when we set or do not set any of the values. In this blog post, I will explain what these values mean, and also explain what set of values to use for anchor tags in your website.
target=_blank
Before diving into the post, let's see what security implications will be there when you set
on an anchor tag in your website.
target="_blank"
<a href="https://google.com" target="_blank">Google</a>
When you create a hyperlink in the above way on your website with no
attribute, clicking on it will open google.com in a new tab. But there are some security risks in doing so. There is a property called,
rel
, which is set to the window of the opening tab, in this case, your website.
window.opener
Let's see more of what I mean here in detail below.
For example, let's say you have a link in Hackernoon with the target set to
, but no
_blank
attribute, then
rel
property in the opened tab(new tab) is automatically set to the window of the opening tab(
window.opener
tab).
Hackernoon
Phishing attacks are often carried out in this way. Since the new tab has now access to the window of the previous tab, the new tab can set the location of the old tab using
, and a login page can be shown in that fake site saying "You have been logged out, please reenter your login credentials to login". Then if the user doesn't check that the domain name has changed and enters the login credentials, the attacker will now have access to the user's login details to Hackernoon site. The fake site may also make you download malware on to your device. See the code in the below section if you do not yet understand properly what I mean.
window.opener.location.href = 'link-of-some-fake-site-that-looks-almost-same-as-original-site'
This popular attack that a lot of websites are victim to is called
.
Reverse Tabnabbing
So, what is the solution to this? The solution is very simple. You just have to set the
attribute of your
rel
tag to
anchor
whenever there is
noopener
set. What this means is simple, when you click on the link, it opens the page in a new tab, and also
target="_blank"
value in the new tab is set to
window.opener
. Now, the new link has no access to the tab that this new link is opened from.
null
Let's see in detail what each of the values mean and also see what values you should use in your website.
When you set this value along with
, you are instructing the browser to open the link in a new tab, but do not give access to the page that opened it(
target=_blank
in new tab).
window.opener = null
I don't see any use-case where you would ever want to give access to the
of your website to some other external website. So it is always best to have
window
value in the
noopener
attribute of your anchor tag, whenever you set the
rel
to
target
.
_blank
<!-- Link in your website without noopener -->
<a href="some-external-link" target="_blank">Some External Website</a>
<!-- In External Site -->
<script>
// "window.opener" will be set to the "window" of your website. So the external website can do something like the following
window.opener.location.href = 'link-to-some-phising-website-that-looks-almost-same-as-your-own-website'
</script>
To prevent the above attack, you just have to add
to your link.
rel=noopener
<a href="some-external-link" rel="noopener" target="_blank">Some External Website</a>
<!-- In External Site -->
<script>
// "window.opener" will be set to the "null" in this case. So if the external website does something like the following
window.opener.location.href = 'link-to-some-phising-website-that-looks-almost-same-as-your-own-website'
// This throws TypeError since "window.opener" is "null"
</script>
is very much similar to its function as
noreferrer
. This also prevents the newly opened site to manipulate the window of the opening tab. (
noopener
will be set to
window.opener
). The extra thing that
null
will have in addition to
noreferrer
is that it will hide the referrer information when the link is clicked. For example, if you have a link to your website with
noopener
and
noreferrer
, then when the user clicks on that link, they will be taken to your website, but your website will not have access to where the users coming from. Your analytics software like
target="_blank"
will consider these users as direct traffic and not as a referral.
Google Analytics
Based on this explanation, I hope you have a clear idea of what
means and when to use it and when not to use it. If you don't want to pass on any referrer information to the external links, then consider using
noreferrer
value, otherwise do not use it.
noreferrer
You will often see the anchor tags with both
. Since
noopener noreferrer
also does what
noreferrer
is doing, why to have
noopener
along with
noopener
. This is mainly to support old browsers. Some of the old browsers do not support
noreferrer
value, so whenever you want to use
noopener
, you also see people using
noopener
value along with it.
noreferrer
<!-- When you don't want to give access to the referrer information of the external website -->
<a href="some-external-link" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Some External Website</a>
To have good SEO on your website, it is crucial to have backlinks to your website. All links are not equal in value. Some will be valued more than others. Search engines use something called
algorithm to determine the value of a link or website. When you link another website from your website, you are endorsing that other page, so the value of the other page will be increased in proportion to what value your website has. Similarly, the value of your website is determined by the backlinks that are pointed to your website, and again all the values of all the backlinks are not the same. I will talk more about Google's Page Ranking algorithm, and in detail in some other blog post. Let's just get back to what setting
Page Ranking
value to your link means.
rel=nofollow
When you set
to a link in your website, you are telling Google that you are not endorsing the link and also telling it not to pass the page rank value of your website to it.
nofollow
You will typically use
when linking to internal pages or when you are linking to a less valuable site from your more valuable site.
nofollow
Google recently introduced some other values like
,
rel=sponsored
etc, which are out of scope for this blog post.
rel=ugc
<!-- When you don't want to endorse external links -->
<a href="some-external-link" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Some External Website</a>
Note:
You can even set all the three values to
attribute.
rel
<a href="some-external-link" rel="noopener noreferrer nofollow" target="_blank">Some External
on all links that have
rel="noopener"
.
target="_blank"
does the same thing as
rel="noreferrer"
especially in older browsers which do not support
noopener
. In addition to it, setting
noopener
will affect analytics of the external website.
rel="noreferrer"
when you don't want to endorse links on your websites. This affects the SEO of the external website.
rel="nofollow"
