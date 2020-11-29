Prevent Reverse Tabnabbing Attacks With Proper noopener, noreferrer, and nofollow Attribution

Now and then, when you click on a link on a website, the link will be opened in a new tab, but the old tab will also be redirected to some other phishing website where it asks you to login or starts downloading some malware to your device. In this blog post, I will explain how something like this is achieved, and how to easily prevent this from happening in your own websites.

We see values like

noopener

noreferrer

nofollow

rel

anchor(<a>)

target=_blank

andattached toattribute oftags. We usually see these values along with. Many of us do not know what each of the value means, and what happens when we set or do not set any of the values. In this blog post, I will explain what these values mean, and also explain what set of values to use for anchor tags in your website.

Before diving into the post, let's see what security implications will be there when you set

target="_blank"

< a href = "https://google.com" target = "_blank" > Google </ a >

on an anchor tag in your website.

When you create a hyperlink in the above way on your website with no

rel

window.opener

attribute, clicking on it will open google.com in a new tab. But there are some security risks in doing so. There is a property called,, which is set to the window of the opening tab, in this case, your website.

Let's see more of what I mean here in detail below.

For example, let's say you have a link in Hackernoon with the target set to

_blank

rel

window.opener

Hackernoon

, but noattribute, thenproperty in the opened tab(new tab) is automatically set to the window of the opening tab(tab).

Phishing attacks are often carried out in this way. Since the new tab has now access to the window of the previous tab, the new tab can set the location of the old tab using

window.opener.location.href = 'link-of-some-fake-site-that-looks-almost-same-as-original-site'

, and a login page can be shown in that fake site saying "". Then if the user doesn't check that the domain name has changed and enters the login credentials, the attacker will now have access to the user's login details tosite. The fake site may also make you download malware on to your device.

This popular attack that a lot of websites are victim to is called

Reverse Tabnabbing

So, what is the solution to this? The solution is very simple. You just have to set the

rel

anchor

noopener

target="_blank"

window.opener

null

attribute of yourtag towhenever there isset. What this means is simple, when you click on the link, it opens the page in a new tab, and alsovalue in the new tab is set to. Now, the new link has no access to the tab that this new link is opened from.

Let's see in detail what each of the values mean and also see what values you should use in your website.

noopener

When you set this value along with

target=_blank

window.opener = null

, you are instructing the browser to open the link in a new tab, but do not give access to the page that opened it(in new tab).

I don't see any use-case where you would ever want to give access to the

window

noopener

rel

target

_blank

<!-- Link in your website without noopener --> < a href = "some-external-link" target = "_blank" > Some External Website </ a >

<!-- In External Site --> < script > // "window.opener" will be set to the "window" of your website. So the external website can do something like the following window .opener.location.href = 'link-to-some-phising-website-that-looks-almost-same-as-your-own-website' </ script >

of your website to some other external website. So it is always best to havevalue in theattribute of your anchor tag, whenever you set theto

To prevent the above attack, you just have to add

rel=noopener

< a href = "some-external-link" rel = "noopener" target = "_blank" > Some External Website </ a >

<!-- In External Site --> < script > // "window.opener" will be set to the "null" in this case. So if the external website does something like the following window .opener.location.href = 'link-to-some-phising-website-that-looks-almost-same-as-your-own-website' // This throws TypeError since "window.opener" is "null" </ script >

noreferrer

to your link.

noreferrer

noopener

window.opener

null

noreferrer

noopener

noreferrer

target="_blank"

Google Analytics

is very much similar to its function as. This also prevents the newly opened site to manipulate the window of the opening tab. (will be set to). The extra thing thatwill have in addition tois that it will hide the referrer information when the link is clicked. For example, if you have a link to your website withand, then when the user clicks on that link, they will be taken to your website, but your website will not have access to where the users coming from. Your analytics software likewill consider these users as direct traffic and not as a referral.

Based on this explanation, I hope you have a clear idea of what

noreferrer

noreferrer

means and when to use it and when not to use it. If you don't want to pass on any referrer information to the external links, then consider usingvalue, otherwise do not use it.

You will often see the anchor tags with both

noopener noreferrer

noreferrer

noopener

noopener

noreferrer

noopener

noopener

noreferrer

<!-- When you don't want to give access to the referrer information of the external website --> < a href = "some-external-link" rel = "noopener noreferrer" target = "_blank" > Some External Website </ a >

nofollow

. Sincealso does whatis doing, why to havealong with. This is mainly to support old browsers. Some of the old browsers do not supportvalue, so whenever you want to use, you also see people usingvalue along with it.

To have good SEO on your website, it is crucial to have backlinks to your website. All links are not equal in value. Some will be valued more than others. Search engines use something called

Page Ranking

rel=nofollow

algorithm to determine the value of a link or website. When you link another website from your website, you are endorsing that other page, so the value of the other page will be increased in proportion to what value your website has. Similarly, the value of your website is determined by the backlinks that are pointed to your website, and again all the values of all the backlinks are not the same. I will talk more about Google's Page Ranking algorithm, and in detail in some other blog post. Let's just get back to what settingvalue to your link means.

When you set

nofollow

to a link in your website, you are telling Google that you are not endorsing the link and also telling it not to pass the page rank value of your website to it.

You will typically use

nofollow

when linking to internal pages or when you are linking to a less valuable site from your more valuable site.

Google recently introduced some other values like

rel=sponsored

rel=ugc

<!-- When you don't want to endorse external links --> < a href = "some-external-link" rel = "nofollow" target = "_blank" > Some External Website </ a >

etc, which are out of scope for this blog post.

Note:

You can even set all the three values to

rel

< a href = "some-external-link" rel = "noopener noreferrer nofollow" target = "_blank" > Some External

Conclusion

You can(and probably should) use rel="noopener" on all links that have target="_blank" .

on all links that have . rel="noreferrer" does the same thing as noopener especially in older browsers which do not support noopener . In addition to it, setting rel="noreferrer" will affect analytics of the external website.

does the same thing as especially in older browsers which do not support . In addition to it, setting will affect analytics of the external website. You should use rel="nofollow" when you don't want to endorse links on your websites. This affects the SEO of the external website.

Tags