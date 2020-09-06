Post Covid Hack 2020: Bringing Together Developers to Shape the Post-Pandemic World

`Calling all developers! Your creative blockchain solutions are needed to solve the problems we face in a post-pandemic world, and at IOVLabs we want to reward you for those ideas.

The Post Covid Hackathon is a great opportunity for devs to support the socio-economic inclusion of those suffering in the aftermath of the pandemic by building awesome blockchain solutions for these real-world problems, also offering participants the chance to win from the USD 30,000 prize pool! The total prizes from IOVLabs alone is 2 R-BTC, which is currently worth over USD 20,000. As well as the financial prizes up for grabs, the best solutions will be selected for potential long-term business partnerships and other opportunities.

IOVLabs is sponsoring the Socio-Economic Inclusion track during the hackathon. We encourage the blockchain community to use their vision, technical skills, and resources to build solutions that can make a difference in the post-COVID world, bringing together blockchain teams, talents, investors and protocols from around the world to collaborate and ideate to determine what the future will look like.

Got an idea? Submit your proposal here.

How it works

Participants register & submit their solutions online on https://postcovidhack.com A panel of renowned judges evaluates the solutions based on various criteria The shortlisted participants will be notified regarding the next steps All shortlisted participants will present their solution during an Online Demo day, and the winners will be announced the same day

Shaping the post-COVID world

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the face of daily life around the world. While for some people the experience might have been a once in a lifetime opportunity to save lives by sitting on their couch, for others, it has been profoundly different.

The impacts of COVID-19 have had a disproportionate effect on people in society who were already struggling, whilst pushing swathes of people into tumultuous circumstances of uncertainty, unemployment, and poverty.

The Post Covid Hack 2020 aims to alleviate the negative socioeconomic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic by connecting top blockchain actors and companies with visionary talents across the world. The online hackathon offers a platform for innovators to tackle the challenges related to the pandemic by using blockchain technology while working closely with top blockchain companies that will help them in building their solutions.

IOVLabs are headline sponsors for the hackathon, standing beside a number of partners from all over the globe and covering numerous industries. The Post Covid Hack is an online, global hackathon organized by Indorse & Coinsilium and supported by blockchain & government partners IOVLabs (RSK and RIF), B4H, the Government of Gibraltar through their initiative #ThinkGibraltar, KuCoin, KuChain, Mishcon de Reya, Tribe Accelerator, UCL Centre for Blockchain Technologies, DApps Dev Club, and many more!

How can you get involved?

Register for the hackathon Join the Slack channel Attend our online events (see below) Work on your ideas Submit!

Launch event:

Coming up:

Keep up to date with upcoming events and webinars from IOVLabs here.

Technical components

IOVLabs has distilled a list of the most relevant tools and technologies for this hackathon. Full developer documentation for RSK and RIF technologies can be found on the developer portal.

Challenges

Here are the specific socioeconomic challenges for participants to tackle:

Hackathon timeline:

August 2020 to November 2020

FAQ:

https://postcovidhack.com/faq

Tags