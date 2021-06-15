Search icon
Position Layout property in CSS by@tensorrick

Position Layout property in CSS

Hello, World! In this article, we will try to grasp the concepts of one of the trickiest and crucial topics in CSS.

Position layout property in CSS is solely used to place and position elements respectively in an HTML document. They assign respective positions to HTML elements so that the overall design of our page is maintained and managed well.

The widely used positions property in CSS are as follows:

1. Static position:

When an HTML element gets assigned with 

static
position, the various position properties like 
left
, 
right
, 
top
and 
bottom
doesn't work. Elements in an HTML document carry static position by default.

Let's copy and paste the code below in an IDE to view what's happening.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
  <head>
    <style>
      #Section {
        height: 200vh;
        width: 800px;
        border: 5px solid blue;
        background-color: cyan;
        font-family: monospace;
        font-size: 2rem;
        text-align: center; 
      }

      #Div1, #Div2, #Div3 {
        border: 4px solid red;
        font-size: 1.5rem;
        width: 200px;
        height: 100px;
        text-align: center;
        display: inline-block;
      }

      #Div2 {
        position: static;
        left: 20px;
        top: 50px;
      }
    </style>
  </head>
  <body>
    <section id="Section">
      <p>This is Section</p>
      <div id="Div1">
        <p>This is Div 1</p>
      </div>
      <div id="Div2">
        <p>This is Div 2</p>
      </div>
      <div id="Div3">
        <p>This is Div 3</p>
      </div>
    <section>
  </body>
</html>

Upon adding position property 

static
to the selector id 
Div2
, we saw that the position of 
Div2
box didn't change. Hence, we can conclude that elements with position 
static
doesn't get affected by 
left
,
 right
, 
top
or 
bottom
properties.

2. Relative position:

When an element gets assigned with position 

relative
, the position properties like 
left
, 
right
, 
top
and 
bottom
affects the element's position in the page relative to its normal position as 
static
.

Let's copy and paste the code below to 

Div2
selector to replace the previous position property.

#Div2 {
        position: relative;
        left: 20px;
        top: 50px;
      }

We can see that the 

Div2
box changed its position relative to its normal or 
static
position, i.e. 
20px
from the 
left
and 
50px
from the 
top
. Upon applying 
relative
position property to an element, other contents in the same box won't get affected and change positions.

3. Fixed position:

This position property is used to freeze an element in a particular location of the page so that scrolling doesn't affect the visibility or location of the element. When we apply 

fixed
value to a selector, it gets removed from the flow of the HTML document, i.e. the selector element gets uprooted from its actual position, becomes relative to the entire viewport, and doesn't get scrolled.

Let's copy and paste the code below to know the difference.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
  <head>
    <style>
      #Section {
        height: 400vh;
        width: 800px;
        border: 5px solid blue;
        background-color: cyan;
        font-family: monospace;
        font-size: 2rem;
        text-align: center; 
      }
      #Div1, #Div2, #Div3 {
        border: 4px solid red;
        font-size: 1.5rem;
        width: 200px;
        height: 100px;
        text-align: center;
        display: inline-block;
      }
      #Div2 {
        position: fixed;
        left: 0;
        top: 0;
      }
    </style>
  </head>
  <body>
    <section id="Section">
      <p>This is Section</p>
      <div id="Div1">
        <p>This is Div 1</p>
      </div>
      <div id="Div2">
        <p>This is Div 2</p>
      </div>
      <div id="Div3">
        <p>This is Div 3</p>
      </div>
    <section>
  </body>
</html>

After scrolling, we can see that the id 

Div2
gets fixed in the topmost corner of the document.

4. Absolute position:

Just like 

fixed
position, the 
absolute
position property removes selectors from the flow. As the element gets removed from its normal position, the parent element doesn't regard it as its child anymore. The element becomes relative to the document.

Let's copy and paste the code below to see how 

absolute
position affects the element. 

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
  <head>
    <style>
      #Section {
        height: 400vh;
        width: 800px;
        border: 5px solid blue;
        background-color: cyan;
        font-family: monospace;
        font-size: 2rem;
        text-align: center; 
        position: static;
      }
      #Div1, #Div2, #Div3 {
        border: 4px solid red;
        font-size: 1rem;
        width: 200px;
        height: 100px;
        text-align: center;
        display: inline-block;
      }
      #Div2 {
        position: absolute;
        left: 0;
        top: 0;
      }
      #overall {
        background-color: orange;
        border: solid;
        position: relative;
        font-family: monospace;
        font-size: 3rem;
      }
    </style>
  </head>
  <body>
    <section id="overall">
      <p>Overall</p>
    <section id="Section">
      <p>This is Section</p>
      <div id="Div1">
        <p>This is Div 1</p>
      </div>
      <div id="Div2">
        <p>This is Div 2</p>
      </div>
      <div id="Div3">
        <p>This is Div 3</p>
      </div>
      </section>
    </section>
  </body>
</html>

We can see that the element with id 

Div2
becomes absolute to a parent element with id 
overall
. Let's tweak the code to see how the element with 
absolute
position behave if there are no parent elements with non 
static
position value.

#overall {
        background-color: orange;
        border: solid;
        /* position: relative; */
        font-family: monospace;
        font-size: 3rem;
      }

The selector element with id 

Div2
gets absolute with the document.

When 

absolute
position property is applied to an element, it becomes relative to its parent element if and only if the parent element is not positioned 
static
. The element becomes absolute to its nearest parent with position value apart from 
static
.

Loading...
