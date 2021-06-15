Hello👋! I am a Analytics consultant 📊 turned Web developer 🖥️.
Hello, World! In this article, we will try to grasp the concepts of one of the trickiest and crucial topics in CSS.
Position layout property in CSS is solely used to place and position elements respectively in an HTML document. They assign respective positions to HTML elements so that the overall design of our page is maintained and managed well.
The widely used positions property in CSS are as follows:
1. Static position:
When an HTML element gets assigned with
position, the various position properties like
static
,
left
,
right
and
top
doesn't work. Elements in an HTML document carry static position by default.
bottom
Let's copy and paste the code below in an IDE to view what's happening.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<style>
#Section {
height: 200vh;
width: 800px;
border: 5px solid blue;
background-color: cyan;
font-family: monospace;
font-size: 2rem;
text-align: center;
}
#Div1, #Div2, #Div3 {
border: 4px solid red;
font-size: 1.5rem;
width: 200px;
height: 100px;
text-align: center;
display: inline-block;
}
#Div2 {
position: static;
left: 20px;
top: 50px;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<section id="Section">
<p>This is Section</p>
<div id="Div1">
<p>This is Div 1</p>
</div>
<div id="Div2">
<p>This is Div 2</p>
</div>
<div id="Div3">
<p>This is Div 3</p>
</div>
<section>
</body>
</html>
Upon adding position property
to the selector id
static
, we saw that the position of
Div2
box didn't change. Hence, we can conclude that elements with position
Div2
doesn't get affected by
static
,
left
,
right
or
top
properties.
bottom
2. Relative position:
When an element gets assigned with position
, the position properties like
relative
,
left
,
right
and
top
affects the element's position in the page relative to its normal position as
bottom
.
static
Let's copy and paste the code below to
selector to replace the previous position property.
Div2
#Div2 {
position: relative;
left: 20px;
top: 50px;
}
We can see that the
box changed its position relative to its normal or
Div2
position, i.e.
static
from the
20px
and
left
from the
50px
. Upon applying
top
position property to an element, other contents in the same box won't get affected and change positions.
relative
3. Fixed position:
This position property is used to freeze an element in a particular location of the page so that scrolling doesn't affect the visibility or location of the element. When we apply
value to a selector, it gets removed from the flow of the HTML document, i.e. the selector element gets uprooted from its actual position, becomes relative to the entire viewport, and doesn't get scrolled.
fixed
Let's copy and paste the code below to know the difference.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<style>
#Section {
height: 400vh;
width: 800px;
border: 5px solid blue;
background-color: cyan;
font-family: monospace;
font-size: 2rem;
text-align: center;
}
#Div1, #Div2, #Div3 {
border: 4px solid red;
font-size: 1.5rem;
width: 200px;
height: 100px;
text-align: center;
display: inline-block;
}
#Div2 {
position: fixed;
left: 0;
top: 0;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<section id="Section">
<p>This is Section</p>
<div id="Div1">
<p>This is Div 1</p>
</div>
<div id="Div2">
<p>This is Div 2</p>
</div>
<div id="Div3">
<p>This is Div 3</p>
</div>
<section>
</body>
</html>
After scrolling, we can see that the id
gets fixed in the topmost corner of the document.
Div2
4. Absolute position:
Just like
position, the
fixed
position property removes selectors from the flow. As the element gets removed from its normal position, the parent element doesn't regard it as its child anymore. The element becomes relative to the document.
absolute
Let's copy and paste the code below to see how
position affects the element.
absolute
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<style>
#Section {
height: 400vh;
width: 800px;
border: 5px solid blue;
background-color: cyan;
font-family: monospace;
font-size: 2rem;
text-align: center;
position: static;
}
#Div1, #Div2, #Div3 {
border: 4px solid red;
font-size: 1rem;
width: 200px;
height: 100px;
text-align: center;
display: inline-block;
}
#Div2 {
position: absolute;
left: 0;
top: 0;
}
#overall {
background-color: orange;
border: solid;
position: relative;
font-family: monospace;
font-size: 3rem;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<section id="overall">
<p>Overall</p>
<section id="Section">
<p>This is Section</p>
<div id="Div1">
<p>This is Div 1</p>
</div>
<div id="Div2">
<p>This is Div 2</p>
</div>
<div id="Div3">
<p>This is Div 3</p>
</div>
</section>
</section>
</body>
</html>
We can see that the element with id
becomes absolute to a parent element with id
Div2
. Let's tweak the code to see how the element with
overall
position behave if there are no parent elements with non
absolute
position value.
static
#overall {
background-color: orange;
border: solid;
/* position: relative; */
font-family: monospace;
font-size: 3rem;
}
The selector element with id
gets absolute with the document.
Div2
When
position property is applied to an element, it becomes relative to its parent element if and only if the parent element is not positioned
absolute
. The element becomes absolute to its nearest parent with position value apart from
static
.
static
