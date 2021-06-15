Position Layout property in CSS

Hello, World! In this article, we will try to grasp the concepts of one of the trickiest and crucial topics in CSS.

Position layout property in CSS is solely used to place and position elements respectively in an HTML document. They assign respective positions to HTML elements so that the overall design of our page is maintained and managed well.

The widely used positions property in CSS are as follows:

1. Static position:

When an HTML element gets assigned with

static

left

right

top

bottom

position, the various position properties likeanddoesn't work. Elements in an HTML document carry static position by default.

Let's copy and paste the code below in an IDE to view what's happening.

<!DOCTYPE html> < html lang = "en" > < head > < style > #Section { height : 200vh ; width : 800px ; border : 5px solid blue; background-color : cyan; font-family : monospace; font-size : 2rem ; text-align : center; } #Div1 , #Div2 , #Div3 { border : 4px solid red; font-size : 1.5rem ; width : 200px ; height : 100px ; text-align : center; display : inline-block; } #Div2 { position : static; left : 20px ; top : 50px ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < section id = "Section" > < p > This is Section </ p > < div id = "Div1" > < p > This is Div 1 </ p > </ div > < div id = "Div2" > < p > This is Div 2 </ p > </ div > < div id = "Div3" > < p > This is Div 3 </ p > </ div > < section > </ body > </ html >

Upon adding position property

static

Div2

Div2

static

left

right

top

bottom

to the selector id, we saw that the position ofbox didn't change. Hence, we can conclude that elements with positiondoesn't get affected byorproperties.

2. Relative position:

When an element gets assigned with position

relative

left

right

top

bottom

static

, the position properties likeandaffects the element's position in the page relative to its normal position as

Let's copy and paste the code below to

Div2

#Div2 { position : relative; left : 20px ; top : 50px ; }

selector to replace the previous position property.

We can see that the

Div2

static

20px

left

50px

top

relative

box changed its position relative to its normal orposition, i.e.from theandfrom the. Upon applyingposition property to an element, other contents in the same box won't get affected and change positions.

3. Fixed position:

This position property is used to freeze an element in a particular location of the page so that scrolling doesn't affect the visibility or location of the element. When we apply

fixed

value to a selector, it gets removed from the flow of the HTML document, i.e. the selector element gets uprooted from its actual position, becomes relative to the entire viewport, and doesn't get scrolled.

Let's copy and paste the code below to know the difference.

<!DOCTYPE html> < html lang = "en" > < head > < style > #Section { height : 400vh ; width : 800px ; border : 5px solid blue; background-color : cyan; font-family : monospace; font-size : 2rem ; text-align : center; } #Div1 , #Div2 , #Div3 { border : 4px solid red; font-size : 1.5rem ; width : 200px ; height : 100px ; text-align : center; display : inline-block; } #Div2 { position : fixed; left : 0 ; top : 0 ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < section id = "Section" > < p > This is Section </ p > < div id = "Div1" > < p > This is Div 1 </ p > </ div > < div id = "Div2" > < p > This is Div 2 </ p > </ div > < div id = "Div3" > < p > This is Div 3 </ p > </ div > < section > </ body > </ html >

After scrolling, we can see that the id

Div2

gets fixed in the topmost corner of the document.

4. Absolute position:

Just like

fixed

absolute

position, theposition property removes selectors from the flow. As the element gets removed from its normal position, the parent element doesn't regard it as its child anymore. The element becomes relative to the document.

Let's copy and paste the code below to see how

absolute

<!DOCTYPE html> < html lang = "en" > < head > < style > #Section { height : 400vh ; width : 800px ; border : 5px solid blue; background-color : cyan; font-family : monospace; font-size : 2rem ; text-align : center; position : static; } #Div1 , #Div2 , #Div3 { border : 4px solid red; font-size : 1rem ; width : 200px ; height : 100px ; text-align : center; display : inline-block; } #Div2 { position : absolute; left : 0 ; top : 0 ; } #overall { background-color : orange; border : solid; position : relative; font-family : monospace; font-size : 3rem ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < section id = "overall" > < p > Overall </ p > < section id = "Section" > < p > This is Section </ p > < div id = "Div1" > < p > This is Div 1 </ p > </ div > < div id = "Div2" > < p > This is Div 2 </ p > </ div > < div id = "Div3" > < p > This is Div 3 </ p > </ div > </ section > </ section > </ body > </ html >

position affects the element.

We can see that the element with id

Div2

overall

absolute

static

#overall { background-color : orange; border : solid; /* position: relative; */ font-family : monospace; font-size : 3rem ; }

becomes absolute to a parent element with id. Let's tweak the code to see how the element withposition behave if there are no parent elements with nonposition value.

The selector element with id

Div2

gets absolute with the document.

When

absolute

static

static

