Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    POPULAR FOLLIES IN GREAT CITIESby@charlesmackay

    POPULAR FOLLIES IN GREAT CITIES

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    La faridondaine—la faridondon, Vive la faridondaine! BERANGER. The popular humours of a great city are a never-failing source of amusement to the man whose sympathies are hospitable enough to embrace all his kind, and who, refined though he may be himself, will not sneer at the humble wit or grotesque peculiarities of the boozing mechanic, the squalid beggar, the vicious urchin, and all the motley group of the idle, the reckless, and the imitative that swarm in the alleys and broadways of a metropolis. He who walks through a great city to find subjects for weeping, may, God knows, find plenty at every corner to wring his heart; but let such a man walk on his course, and enjoy his grief alone—we are not of those who would accompany him. The miseries of us poor earth-dwellers gain no alleviation from the sympathy of those who merely hunt them out to be pathetic over them. The weeping philosopher too often impairs his eyesight by his woe, and becomes unable from his tears to see the remedies for the evils which he deplores. Thus it will often be found that the man of no tears is the truest philanthropist, as he is the best physician who wears a cheerful face, even in the worst of cases.
    featured image - POPULAR FOLLIES IN GREAT CITIES
    writing#non-fiction#history#books
    Charles Mackay HackerNoon profile picture

    @charlesmackay

    Charles Mackay

    Receive Stories from @charlesmackay

    react to story with heart
    Hacker Noon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    LIST OF BUBBLES
    Published at Jul 28, 2023 by charlesmackay #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    The cries of the wild beasts heard in the night
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #adventure-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    THE FROGS' BIRTHDAY-TREAT
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by lewiscarroll #novel
    Article Thumbnail
    ROUGH TRAVELLING
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #classic-adventure-novel
    Article Thumbnail
    AN UNEXPECTED POPULATION
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    Ayrton slide down the rope of the lift and disappear in the darkness
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa