Play-2-Earn Gaming is Taking Over DeFi

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are a flexible digital asset format that can hold just about any kind of data. NFTs can be used to contain characters, weapons, and commodities, and can be traded on decentralized exchanges. The assets that players in these games own can be sold on the open market, and in-game currencies can also be used in the real world. This is definitely an attractive way to encourage people to play blockchain-based games. Blockchain gaming may overtake DeFi and will gamify finance to a level people aren't able to imagine.