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Platform Engineering Abstraction: How to Scale IaC for Enterprise

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byjarrid.xyz@luluc

Actionable Data Security

October 3rd, 2024
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TOPICS

cloud#platform-engineering#iac#devops#security#software-architecture#platform-abstraction#terraform-modules#imperative-iac

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