PixelLib: Image and Video Segmentation [Maybe just a Quick One]

## The PixelLib library

[PixelLib](https://github.com/ayoolaolafenwa/PixelLib) is a library created by [Ayoola Olafenwa](https://www.linkedin.com/in/ayoola-olafenwa-003b901a9/) that provides easy out-of-the-box solutions to perform object segmentation with just a few lines of code. It supports both videos and images.\n\nThere are two major types of segmentation that the library can help with:\n\n* **Semantic**: Objects in an image with the same pixel values are segmented with the same colormaps.\n* **Instance**: Instances of the same object are segmented with different colormaps.\n\n \\\n\nThere is a variety of tasks that PixelLib can accomplish. In this article, we will go through some of them.\n\n\\\n## Prerequisites\n\nBefore starting, some necessary packages need to be installed: Tensorflow (version 2 and above), OpenCV, and of course, PixelLib itself:\n\n\\\n```bash\npip install opencv-python\npip install tensorflow\npip install pixellib —upgrade\n```\n\n## Models\n\nFor the use cases illustrated in this article, three models will be used:\n\n\\\n**Mask R-CNN**\n\nThe h5 model file can be downloaded [here](https://github.com/ayoolaolafenwa/PixelLib/releases/download/1.2/mask_rcnn_coco.h5)\n\n\\\n**Deeplabv3+ model trained on pascalvoc dataset**\n\nPixelLib supports two deeplabv3+ models, Keras and TensorFlow. The Keras model is extracted from the TensorFlow model’s checkpoint. The TensorFlow model performs better than the Keras model extracted from its checkpoint. In this article, the Tensorflow model will be used. It can be downloaded [here](https://github.com/ayoolaolafenwa/PixelLib/releases/download/1.1/xception_pascalvoc.pb).\n\n\\\n**Xception model trained on ade20k dataset**\n\nThe h5 model file can be downloaded [here](https://github.com/ayoolaolafenwa/PixelLib/releases/download/1.3/deeplabv3_xception65_ade20k.h5).\n\n\\\n\n:::info\nModels and assets can be found in the repo [releases](https://github.com/ayoolaolafenwa/PixelLib/releases) page\n\n:::\n\n\\\n\\\nEverything is set up now. Let’s write some code, shall we?\n\n\\\nThe folder structure I will be using is this:\n\n\\\n```javascript\n├── app.py\n├── input_images\n│ ├── clem-onojeghuo-L_hK813fu9k-unsplash.jpg\n│ ├── docusign-yiW2yzZNnFo-unsplash.jpg\n│ └── jen-theodore-C6LzqZakyp4-unsplash.jpg\n└── models\n ├── deeplabv3_xception65_ade20k.h5\n ├── mask_rcnn_coco.h5\n └── xception_pascalvoc.pb\n```\n\n`app.py`: The python script where all the coding will happen.\n\n`input_images`: Images that will be used for demonstration purposes.\n\n`models`: The saved models.\n\n\\\nImport the necessary packages:\n\n***[app.py](http://app.py)***\n\n```python\nimport pixellib\nfrom pixellib.instance import instance_segmentation\nfrom pixellib.semantic import semantic_segmentation\nimport cv2\nfrom pixellib.tune_bg import alter_bg\n```\n\n\\\n## Image segmentation\n\nLet’s see how instance vs. semantic segmentation looks like applied on this image:\n\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/8xNQTIFg1xeWlaQzwWEXvZTggdf1-ujid358g.jpeg)*Photo by [DocuSign](https://unsplash.com/@docusign?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText) on [Unsplash](https://unsplash.com/s/photos/meeting?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText)*\n\n\\\n**Instance segmentation using the Mask R-CNN model**\n\n```python\nsegment_image = instance_segmentation()\nsegment_image.load_model("models/mask_rcnn_coco.h5")\nsegment_image.segmentImage("input_images/docusign-yiW2yzZNnFo-unsplash.jpg", output_image_name="instance_seg.jpg",\n text_size=8, box_thickness=5, text_thickness=5,\n show_bboxes=True)\n```\n\n\\\n`output_image`: *Name under which the image will be saved.*\n\n`show_bboxes`: *Show bounding boxes.*\n\n`text_size`,`box_thickness`,`text_thickness`: *Size and thickness of the boxes and text.*\n\n\\\n ![Instance segmentation](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/8xNQTIFg1xeWlaQzwWEXvZTggdf1-7joe35db.jpeg)\n\n\\\n**Semantic segmentation using the Xception model trained on ade20k dataset**\n\n```python\nsegment_image = semantic_segmentation()\nsegment_image.load_ade20k_model("models/deeplabv3_xception65_ade20k.h5")\nsegment_image.segmentAsAde20k("input_images/docusign-yiW2yzZNnFo-unsplash.jpg", output_image_name="semantic_seg.jpg")\n```\n\n\\\n ![Semantic segmentation](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/8xNQTIFg1xeWlaQzwWEXvZTggdf1-2zna35m0.jpeg)\n\nNotice how the semantically segmented image uses the same colormap for the same object types.\n\n## Image tuning\n\nThe underlying object segmentation capabilities of PixelLib can be applied to accomplish image tuning tasks as well. For example, we can change the background of an image and replace it with another one. I will use this image to serve as the foreground:\n\n\\\n ![Foreground](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/8xNQTIFg1xeWlaQzwWEXvZTggdf1-mcvs35ly.jpeg)\n\n*Photo by [Jen Theodore](https://unsplash.com/@jentheodore?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText) on [Unsplash](https://unsplash.com/s/photos/young-boy)*\n\n\\\n…and this as a background:\n\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/8xNQTIFg1xeWlaQzwWEXvZTggdf1-0xxj35mi.jpeg)*Photo by [Clem Onojeghuo](https://unsplash.com/@clemono?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText) on [Unsplash](https://unsplash.com/s/photos/beach?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText)*\n\n\\\nThe model used for this task is the Deeplabv3+ model trained on pascalvoc dataset.\n\n\\\n```python\nchange_bg = alter_bg(model_type="pb")\nchange_bg.load_pascalvoc_model("models/xception_pascalvoc.pb")\n\n#Change background\nchange_bg.change_bg_img(f_image_path="input_images/jen-theodore-C6LzqZakyp4-unsplash.jpg",\n b_image_path="input_images/clem-onojeghuo-L_hK813fu9k-unsplash.jpg", output_image_name="new_img.jpg")\n```\n\n\\\n`f_image_path` and `b_image_path` : *the foreground and background image paths, respectively.*\n\n`output_image_name` : *Name under which the image will be saved.*\n\n\\\nLet’s see the outcome:\n\n\\\n ![Altered background](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/8xNQTIFg1xeWlaQzwWEXvZTggdf1-9h155357l.jpeg)\n\nThat is not too bad, is it? The little fella was teleported to a lovely sandy beach!\n\n\\\n## Real-time image segmentation from camera capture\n\nI will apply the same semantic segmentation logic, using the Mask R-CNN model, but this time, the input source will be a camera capturing in real-time. There is a small amount of code that needs to be changed:\n\n```javascript\n\ncapture = cv2.VideoCapture(0)\nsegment_video = instance_segmentation()\nsegment_video.load_model("models/mask_rcnn_coco.h5")\nsegment_video.process_camera(capture, frames_per_second= 15, output_video_name="output.mp4", show_frames=True,\n show_bboxes=True,\n frame_name="frame",\n extract_segmented_objects=False,\n save_extracted_objects=False)\n```\n\n\\\nYou might have noticed that I have included the `extract_segmented_objects` and `save_extracted_objects` arguments here that are `False `by default. If these are set to`True `then the extracted objects will be saved as images.` `\n\n\\\nAnd here are some screenshots taken from the processed video:\n\n\\\n ![I am detected successfully. Thank you, PixelLib for not detecting my dark circles ](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/8xNQTIFg1xeWlaQzwWEXvZTggdf1-r91f33597.png)\n\n\\\n ![Turning my head, still detected successfully](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/8xNQTIFg1xeWlaQzwWEXvZTggdf1-zq1fk35sf.png)\n\n ![One cup ](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/8xNQTIFg1xeWlaQzwWEXvZTggdf1-4r1g435co.png)\n\n ![Two cups](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/8xNQTIFg1xeWlaQzwWEXvZTggdf1-st1gc3508.png)\n\n ![Holding a book](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/8xNQTIFg1xeWlaQzwWEXvZTggdf1-v81gz35s3.png)\n\nPixelLib looks like it manages to confidently identify and segment some common objects (with a high probability).\n\n## Final thoughts and next steps\n\nPixelLib is a library that promises to simplify object segmentation on images and videos with just a few lines of code, and it doesn’t fail on delivering. It is a good entry point to computer vision due to its simplicity and ease of use. If you are feeling adventurous, you can spend some time examining the source code. I would also recommend reading the paper, **Simplifying Object Segmentation with PixelLib Library,** available on [paperswithcode](https://paperswithcode.com/paper/simplifying-object-segmentation-with-pixellib). It is effortless to read.\n\nIn this article, I covered some of the use cases and examples. There are, however, more examples in the documentation, such as using your own dataset to train the models. Feel free to have a look if you are up for it.\n\n\\\n## Useful links\n\n\\\n* [PixelLib on Github](https://github.com/ayoolaolafenwa/PixelLib)\n* [Official documentation](https://pixellib.readthedocs.io/en/latest/index.html)\n\n\\\n