Pixel Hub: The First Play to Earn 8-bit Arcade Platform

Many of us (including myself) grew up in the early beginnings of video game consoles such as Intellivision and Atari which were released so many years ago in the late 70s. Those of us fortunate enough to have these consoles no doubt remember being absolutely enamored by the remarkable graphics of those 8-bit video games that we just couldn’t wait to get home from school to play.





Fast forward 40 years and how times have changed, with today’s powerful consoles and incredible modern graphics that seem almost too real to be true. Now while I do love modern games with the intense, engaging storylines, along with the hyper-realistic graphics that immerse you in a movie like interactive world, there is still something to be said about the good old days and those now almost extinct fossils we used to adore and spend countless hours playing.





Gaming and Cryptocurrency

With the emergence of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency comes an entirely new and still almost untouched platform for video games. Play to Earn. The latest explosion in the blockchain industry, Web3, brings us an entirely different approach at reinventing the video game wheel. By combining the hugely popular cryptocurrency market and our beloved classic video games, we can not only enjoy a wide range of all-new games that are “mostly” free-to-play, but we can even earn money while doing so.





Introducing, the Pixel Hub Gaming Platform. The world’s first, retro 8-bit, Play-to-Earn arcade game platform built on the BNB blockchain.





Sporting controls optimized for both PC and mobile devices, and with gamepad support on the way, you can once again enjoy those old school Atari-esque arcade games we are all familiar with including some new and innovative games while earning free crypto by simply playing them.





As of this writing Pixel Hub currently has 20 games with no fewer than 10 more soon to be released. The platform is in it’s late stages of testing and the play to earn function is not yet integrated however it is not far off as the Token Sale for PHT Tokens has just begun a day before this article has been published so head on over and grab some PHT tokens while they last!





The Pixel Hub Token (PHT) is a “reflection” token where 3% of every transaction is distributed to everyone who holds PHT tokens in their non-custodial wallet such as Trezor, MetaMask, Trust Wallet, etc..





As an added incentive, 3% of every PHT transaction also goes into a pool and is distributed as an in-game reward to those who play the games, this is the Play to Earn function.





If those perks aren’t enough, for you competitive spirits out there will soon be able to join tournaments and play against other players by entering PHT tokens into a pot and the top 3 winners are awards with a cut with some of the tokens being burned, thus making this a deflationary token. This means that over time, since no new tokens can be minted, and tokens are burned in every tournament, the circulating supply will shrink thus resulting in a higher token price for holders.





The tournament rewards will be broken down as such:

1st Place = 45%

2nd Place = 20%

3rd Place 10%

Burned = 25%

Top the Charts

Another awesome feature of Pixel Hub is the global leader board. Earn a high enough score and your nickname and score will appear on the high-score board for all to see so you can enjoy those bragging rights in their Telegram our Discord community. There will also be a tournament score chart as well so everyone can watch the progress and the final results.





Follow Pixel Hub

https://pixelhub.finance/

https://sale.pixelhub.finance/

https://whitepaper.pixelhub.finance/

https://t.me/pixelhubcommunity















