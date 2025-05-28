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PHP’s New Property Hooks Are Here—But Should You Use Them?

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byAleksei Kankov@akankov

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May 28th, 2025
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programming#php#web-development#backend#php-8.4-property-hooks#php-property-hook-example#php-getters-vs-property-hooks#php-8.4-new-features#php-8.4-syntax-changes

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