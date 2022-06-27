PHP on Docker from Scratch in 2022

Technical Director at ABOUT YOU - mostly into Software Engineering in PHP and Data Engineering with Google BigQuery
All code samples are publicly available in my Docker PHP Tutorial repository on Github.You find the branch for this tutorial at part-4-1-docker-from-scratch-for-php-applications-in-2022
.docker/.env file and required ENV variables
.make/*.mk includes
.make/.env
If you have read the previous tutorial Structuring the Docker setup for PHP Projects you might encounter some significant changes. The tutorial was published over 2 years ago, Docker has evolved and I have learned more about it. Plus, I gathered practical experience (good and bad) with the previous setup. I would now consider most of the points under Fundamentals on building the containers as either "not required" or simply "overengineered / too complex". To be concrete:
application) instead of re-using an existing one like
www-data - this simplifies the whole user setup a lot
application as the user name (
APP_USER_NAME) and
10000 the user id (
APP_USER_ID; following the best practice to not use a UID below 10,000)
sed - no need for a dedicated script
apk add
can now be done via the
host-gateway magic reference
services:
myservice:
extra_hosts:
- host.docker.internal:host-gateway
thus, no custom entrypoint is required any longer
The goal of this part is the introduction of a working local setup without development tools. In other words: We want the bare minimum to have something running locally.
The main components are:
make setup in the
Makefile and in the
.make/ directory
.docker/ directory
Check out the code via
git checkout part_4_section_1_docker_from_scratch_for_php_applications_in_2022_code_structure
initialize it via
make make-init
make docker-build
and run it via
make docker-up
Now you can access the web interface via http://127.0.0.1. The following diagram shows how the containers are connected
See also the PHP POC for a full test of the setup.
The docker setup consists of
supervisor
We keep the
.docker/ directory from the previous tutorial , though it will be split into
docker-compose/ and
images/ like so:
.
└── .docker/
├── docker-compose/
| ├── docker-compose.yml
| └── <other docker-compose files>
├── images/
| ├── nginx/
| | ├── Dockerfile
| | └── <other files for the nginx image>
| └── <other folders for docker images>
├── .env
└── .env.example
All images are build via
docker-compose because the
docker-compose.yml file(s) provide a nice abstraction layer for the build configuration. In addition, we can also use it to orchestrate the containers, i.e. control volumes, port mappings, networking, etc. - as well as start and stop them via
docker-compose up and
docker-compose down.
FYI: Even though it is convenient to use
docker-compose for both things, I found it also to make the setup more complex than it needs to be when running things later in production (when we are not using
docker-compose any longer). I believe the problem here is that some modifications are ONLY required for building while others are ONLY required for running - and combining both in the same file yields a certain amount of noise. But: It is what it is.
We use three separate
docker-compose.yml files:
local environment, see Environments and build targets
.docker/.env file and required ENV variables
In our docker setup we basically have 3 different types of variables:
NGINX_HOST_HTTP_PORT on the host machine (because the default one might already be in use)
Since - again - we strive to retain a single source of truth, we extract the information as variables and put them in a
.docker/.env file. In a perfect world, I would like to separate these different types in different files - but
docker-compose only allows a single
.env file, see e.g. this comment. If the file does not exist, it is copied from
.docker/.env.example.
The variables are then used in the
docker-compose.yml file(s). I found it to be "the least painful" to always use the
? modifier on variables so that
docker-compose fails immediately if the variable is missing.
Note: Some variables are expected to be passed via environment variables when
docker-compose is invoked (i.e. they are required but not defined in the
.env file; see also Shared variables:
.make/.env
For MySQL and redis we do not use custom-built images but instead use the official ones directly and configure them through environment variables when starting the containers. In production, we won't use docker anyway for these services but instead rely on the managed versions, e.g.
The remaining containers are defined in their respective subdirectories in the
.docker/images/ directory, e.g. the image for the
nginx container is build via the
Dockerfile located in
.docker/images/nginx/Dockerfile.
We need 3 different PHP images (fpm, workers, application) and use a slightly different approach than in Structuring the Docker setup for PHP Projects:
Instead of using the official PHP base images (i.e. cli or fpm), we use a "plain" alpine base image and install PHP and the required extensions manually in it. This allows us to build a common base image for all PHP images. Benefits:
.shared/ directory)
apk add is a lot faster than via
docker-php-ext-install
This new approach has two major downsides:
Fortunately, both issues can be solved rather easily:
apk repository with the latest PHP versions for alpine
make target to build the images instead of invoking
docker-compose directly - this enables us to define a "build order" (base first, rest after) while still having to run only a single command as a developer (see Ensuring the build order)
I've noticed that some build arguments are required in multiple PHP containers, e.g. the name of the application user defined in the
APP_USER_NAME ENV variable. The username is needed
php-fpm.d/www.conf)
supervisor/supervisord.conf)
Instead of passing the name to all images via build argument, i.e.
services.*.build.args in the
docker-compose.yml file
ARG APP_USER_NAME
I've opted to make the username available as an
ENV variable in the base image via
ARG APP_USER_NAME
ENV APP_USER_NAME=${APP_USER_NAME}
and thus be able to access it in the child images directly, I can now write
RUN echo ${APP_USER_NAME}
instead of
ARG APP_USER_NAME
RUN echo ${APP_USER_NAME}
I'm not 100% certain that I like this approach as I'm more or less "abusing" ENV variables in ways that they are likely not intended ("Why would the username need to be stored as an ENV variable?") - but I also don't see any other practical downside yet.
Defining a fully qualified name for images will make it much easier to reference the images later, e.g. when pushing them to the registry.
The naming convention for the images is
$(DOCKER_REGISTRY)/$(DOCKER_NAMESPACE)/$(DOCKER_SERVICE_NAME)-$(ENV), e.g.
docker.io/dofroscra/nginx-local
$(DOCKER_REGISTRY)---^ ^ ^ ^ docker.io
$(DOCKER_NAMESPACE)-------------^ ^ ^ dofroscra
$(DOCKER_SERVICE_NAME)-------------------^ ^ nginx
$(ENV)-----------------------------------------^ local
and it is used as value for
services.*.image, e.g. for
nginx
services:
nginx:
image: ${DOCKER_REGISTRY?}/${DOCKER_NAMESPACE?}/nginx-${ENV?}:${TAG?}
In case you are wondering:
dofroscra stems from Docker From Scratch
Our final goal is a setup that we can use for
and even though we strive to for a parity between those different environments, there will be differences due to fundamentally different requirements. E.g.
This is reflected through the
ENV environment variable. We use it in two places:
See the
docker-compose-php-base.yml file for example:
services:
php-base:
image: ${DOCKER_REGISTRY?}/${DOCKER_NAMESPACE?}/php-base-${ENV?}:${TAG?}
build:
dockerfile: images/php/base/Dockerfile
target: ${ENV?}
Using multiple targets in the same Dockerfile enables us to keep a common base but also include environment specific instructions. See the Dockerfile of the
php-base image for example
ARG ALPINE_VERSION
FROM composer:${COMPOSER_VERSION} as composer
FROM alpine:${ALPINE_VERSION} as base
RUN apk add --update --no-cache \
bash
WORKDIR $APP_CODE_PATH
FROM base as local
RUN apk add --no-cache --update \
mysql-client \
base stage that includes software required in all environments
local stage that adds additionally a
mysql-client that helps us to debug connectivity issues
After the build for
local is finished, we end up with an image called
php-base-local that used the
local build stage as target build stage.
In the following section I will introduce a couple of commands, e.g. for building and running containers. And to be honest, I find it kinda challenging to keep them in mind without having to look up the exact options and arguments. I would usually create a helper function or an alias in my local
.bashrc file in a situation like that - but that wouldn't be available to other members of the team then and it would be very specific to this one project.
Instead we'll use a self-documenting Makefile that acts as the central entrypoint in the application. Since Makefiles tend to grow over time, I've adopted some strategies to keep them "sane" via includes, shared variables and better error handling.
.make/*.mk includes
Over time the
make setup will grow substantially, thus we split it into multiple
.mk files in the
.make/ directory. The individual files are prefixed with a number to ensure their order when we include them in the main
Makefile via
include .make/*.mk
.
└── .make/
├── 01-00-application-setup.mk
├── 01-01-application-commands.mk
└── 02-00-docker.mk
.make/.env
We try to make shared variables available here, because we can then pass them on to individual commands as a prefix, e.g.
.PHONY: some-target
some-target: ## Run some target
ENV_FOO=BAR some_command --baz
This will make the
ENV_FOO available as environment variable to
some_command.
Shared variables are used by different components, and we always try to maintain only a single source of truth. An example would be the
DOCKER_REGISTRY variable that we need to define the image names of our docker images in the
docker-compose.yml files but also when pushing/pulling/deploying images via make targets later. In this case, the variable is required by
make as well as
docker-compose.
To have a clear separation between variables and "code", we use a
.env file located at
. make/.env. It can be initialized via
make make-init
by copying the
.make/.env.example to
.make/.env.
.
└── .make/
├── .make/.env.example
└── .make/.env
The file is included in the main
Makefile via
-include .make/.env
The
- prefix ensures that make doesn't fail if the file does not exist (yet), see GNU make: Including Other Makefiles.
You can always modify the
.make/.env file manually if required. This might be the case when you run
docker on Linux and need to match the
user id of your host system with the
user id of the docker container. It is common that your local user and group have the id
1000. In this case you would add the entries manually to the
.make/.env file.
APP_USER_ID=1000
APP_GROUP_ID=1000
See also section Solving permission issues.
We kinda "abuse" make for executing arbitrary commands (instead of building artifacts) and some of those commands require parameters that can be passed as command arguments in the form
make some-target FOO=bar
There is no way to "define" those parameters as we would in a method signature - but we can still ensure to fail as early as possible if a parameter is missing via
@$(if $(FOO),,$(error FOO is empty or undefined))
See also SO: How to abort makefile if variable not set?
We use this technique for example to ensure that all required variables are defined when we execute docker targets via the
validate-docker-variables precondition target:
.PHONY: validate-docker-variables
validate-docker-variables:
@$(if $(TAG),,$(error TAG is undefined))
@$(if $(ENV),,$(error ENV is undefined))
@$(if $(DOCKER_REGISTRY),,$(error DOCKER_REGISTRY is undefined - Did you run make-init?))
@$(if $(DOCKER_NAMESPACE),,$(error DOCKER_NAMESPACE is undefined - Did you run make-init?))
@$(if $(APP_USER_NAME),,$(error APP_USER_NAME is undefined - Did you run make-init?))
@$(if $(APP_GROUP_NAME),,$(error APP_GROUP_NAME is undefined - Did you run make-init?))
.PHONY:docker-build-image
docker-build-image: validate-docker-variables
$(DOCKER_COMPOSE) build $(DOCKER_SERVICE_NAME)
We already introduced quite some complexity into our setup:
make and
docker)
docker-compose.yml files
Bringing it all together "manually" is quite an effort and prone to errors. But we can nicely tuck the complexity away in
.make/02-00-docker.mk by defining the two variables
DOCKER_COMPOSE and
DOCKER_COMPOSE_PHP_BASE
DOCKER_DIR:=./.docker
DOCKER_ENV_FILE:=$(DOCKER_DIR)/.env
DOCKER_COMPOSE_DIR:=$(DOCKER_DIR)/docker-compose
DOCKER_COMPOSE_FILE:=$(DOCKER_COMPOSE_DIR)/docker-compose.yml
DOCKER_COMPOSE_FILE_LOCAL:=$(DOCKER_COMPOSE_DIR)/docker-compose.local.yml
DOCKER_COMPOSE_FILE_PHP_BASE:=$(DOCKER_COMPOSE_DIR)/docker-compose-php-base.yml
DOCKER_COMPOSE_PROJECT_NAME:=dofroscra_$(ENV)
DOCKER_COMPOSE_COMMAND:=ENV=$(ENV) \
TAG=$(TAG) \
DOCKER_REGISTRY=$(DOCKER_REGISTRY) \
DOCKER_NAMESPACE=$(DOCKER_NAMESPACE) \
APP_USER_NAME=$(APP_USER_NAME) \
APP_GROUP_NAME=$(APP_GROUP_NAME) \
docker-compose -p $(DOCKER_COMPOSE_PROJECT_NAME) --env-file $(DOCKER_ENV_FILE)
DOCKER_COMPOSE:=$(DOCKER_COMPOSE_COMMAND) -f $(DOCKER_COMPOSE_FILE) -f $(DOCKER_COMPOSE_FILE_LOCAL)
DOCKER_COMPOSE_PHP_BASE:=$(DOCKER_COMPOSE_COMMAND) -f $(DOCKER_COMPOSE_FILE_PHP_BASE)
DOCKER_COMPOSE uses
docker-compose.yml and extends it with
docker-compose.local.yml
DOCKER_COMPOSE_PHP_BASE uses only
docker-compose-php-base.yml
The variables can then be used later in make recipes.
As mentioned under PHP images, we need to build images in a certain order and use the following make targets:
.PHONY: docker-build-image
docker-build-image: ## Build all docker images OR a specific image by providing the service name via: make docker-build DOCKER_SERVICE_NAME=<service>
$(DOCKER_COMPOSE) build $(DOCKER_SERVICE_NAME)
.PHONY: docker-build-php
docker-build-php: ## Build the php base image
$(DOCKER_COMPOSE_PHP_BASE) build $(DOCKER_SERVICE_NAME_PHP_BASE)
.PHONY: docker-build
docker-build: docker-build-php docker-build-image ## Build the php image and then all other docker images
As a developer, I can now simply run
make docker-build - which will first build the
php-base image via
docker-build-php and then build all the remaining images via
docker-build-image (by not specifying the
DOCKER_SERVICE_NAME variable,
docker-compose will build all services listed in the
docker-compose.yml files).
I would argue that the make recipes themselves are quite readable and easy to understand but when we run them with the
-n option to only "Print the recipe that would be executed, but not execute it", we get a feeling for the complexity:
$ make docker-build -n
ENV=local TAG=latest DOCKER_REGISTRY=docker.io DOCKER_NAMESPACE=dofroscra APP_USER_NAME=application APP_GROUP_NAME=application docker-compose -p dofroscra_local --env-file ./.docker/.env -f ./.docker/docker-compose/docker-compose-php-base.yml build php-base
ENV=local TAG=latest DOCKER_REGISTRY=docker.io DOCKER_NAMESPACE=dofroscra APP_USER_NAME=application APP_GROUP_NAME=application docker-compose -p dofroscra_local --env-file ./.docker/.env -f ./.docker/docker-compose/docker-compose.yml -f ./.docker/docker-compose/docker-compose.local.yml build
Tooling is an important part in the development workflow. This includes things like linters, static analyzers and testing tools but also "custom" tools geared towards your specific workflow. Those tools usually require a PHP runtime. For now, we only have a single "tool" defined in the file
setup.php. It ensures that a table called
jobs is created.
To run this tool, we must first start the docker setup via
make docker-up and then execute the script in the
application container. The corresponding target is defined in
.make/01-00-application-setup.mk:
.PHONY: setup-db
setup-db: ## Setup the DB tables
$(EXECUTE_IN_APPLICATION_CONTAINER) php setup.php $(ARGS);
which essentially translates to
docker-compose exec -T --user application application php setup.php
if we are outside of a container and to
php setup.php
if we are inside a container. That's quite handy, because we can run the tooling directly from the host system without having to log into a container.
The "magic" happens in the
EXECUTE_IN_APPLICATION_CONTAINER variable that is defined in
.make/02-00-docker.mk as
EXECUTE_IN_WORKER_CONTAINER?=
EXECUTE_IN_APPLICATION_CONTAINER?=
EXECUTE_IN_CONTAINER?=
ifndef EXECUTE_IN_CONTAINER
# check if 'make' is executed in a docker container,
# see https://stackoverflow.com/a/25518538/413531
# `wildcard $file` checks if $file exists,
# see https://www.gnu.org/software/make/manual/html_node/Wildcard-Function.html
# i.e. if the result is "empty" then $file does NOT exist
# => we are NOT in a container
ifeq ("$(wildcard /.dockerenv)","")
EXECUTE_IN_CONTAINER=true
endif
endif
ifeq ($(EXECUTE_IN_CONTAINER),true)
EXECUTE_IN_APPLICATION_CONTAINER:=$(DOCKER_COMPOSE) exec -T --user $(APP_USER_NAME) $(DOCKER_SERVICE_NAME_APPLICATION)
EXECUTE_IN_WORKER_CONTAINER:=$(DOCKER_COMPOSE) exec -T --user $(APP_USER_NAME) $(DOCKER_SERVICE_NAME_PHP_WORKER)
endif
We can take a look via
-n again to see the resolved recipe on the host system
pascal.landau:/c/_codebase/dofroscra# make setup-db ARGS=--drop -n
ENV=local TAG=latest DOCKER_REGISTRY=docker.io DOCKER_NAMESPACE=dofroscra APP_USER_NAME=application APP_GROUP_NAME=application docker-compose -p dofroscra_local --env-file ./.docker/.env -f ./.docker/docker-compose/docker-compose.yml -f ./.docker/docker-compose/docker-compose.local.yml exec -T --user application application php setup.php --drop
Within a container it looks like this:
root:/var/www/app# make setup-db ARGS=--drop -n
php setup.php --drop;
If you are using Linux, you might run into permission issues when modifying files that are shared between the host system and the docker containers when the user id is not the same as explained in section Synchronizing file and folder ownership on shared volumes of the previous tutorial.
In this case, you need to modify the
.make/.env manually and add the
APP_USER_ID and
APP_GROUP_ID variables according to your local setup. This must be done before building the images to ensure that the correct
user id is used in the images.
In very rare cases it can lead to problems, because your local ids will already exist in the docker containers. I've personally never run into this problem, but you can read about it in more detail at Docker and the host filesystem owner matching problem. The author via the Github project "FooBarWidget/matchhostfsowner".
To ensure that everything works as expected, the repository contains a minimal PHP proof of concept. By default, port 80 from the host ist forwarded to port 80 of the
nginx container.
FYI: I would also recommend to add the following entry in the hosts file on the host machine
127.0.0.1 app.local
so that we can access the application via http://app.local instead of http://127.0.0.1.
The files of the POC essentially ensure that the container connections outlined in Local docker setup work as expected:
dependencies.php
Redis and
PDO objects to talk to the queue and the database
setup.php
application can talk to
mysql
public/index.php
nginx and
php-fpm are working
some-job-id on the queue to be picked up by a worker
php-fpm can talk to
redis
php-fpm can talk to
mysql
worker.php
php-worker container
0 for the key
"queue" every second
jobs table of the database
php-worker can talk to
redis and
mysql
A full test scenario is defined in
test.sh and looks like this:
$ bash test.sh
Building the docker setup
//...
Starting the docker setup
//...
Clearing DB
ENV=local TAG=latest DOCKER_REGISTRY=docker.io DOCKER_NAMESPACE=dofroscra APP_USER_NAME=application APP_GROUP_NAME=application docker-compose -p dofroscra_local --env-file ./.docker/.env -f ./.docker/docker-compose/docker-compose.yml -f ./.docker/docker-compose/docker-compose.local.yml exec -T --user application application php setup.php --drop;
Dropping table 'jobs'
Done
Creating table 'jobs'
Done
Stopping workers
ENV=local TAG=latest DOCKER_REGISTRY=docker.io DOCKER_NAMESPACE=dofroscra APP_USER_NAME=application APP_GROUP_NAME=application docker-compose -p dofroscra_local --env-file ./.docker/.env -f ./.docker/docker-compose/docker-compose.yml -f ./.docker/docker-compose/docker-compose.local.yml exec -T --user application php-worker supervisorctl stop worker:*;
worker:worker_00: stopped
worker:worker_01: stopped
worker:worker_02: stopped
worker:worker_03: stopped
Ensuring that queue and db are empty
Items in queue
array(0) {
}
Items in db
array(0) {
}
Dispatching a job 'foo'
Adding item 'foo' to queue
Asserting the job 'foo' is on the queue
Items in queue
array(1) {
[0]=>
string(3) "foo"
}
Starting the workers
ENV=local TAG=latest DOCKER_REGISTRY=docker.io DOCKER_NAMESPACE=dofroscra APP_USER_NAME=application APP_GROUP_NAME=application docker-compose -p dofroscra_local --env-file ./.docker/.env -f ./.docker/docker-compose/docker-compose.yml -f ./.docker/docker-compose/docker-compose.local.yml exec -T --user application php-worker supervisorctl start worker:*;
worker:worker_00: started
worker:worker_01: started
worker:worker_02: started
worker:worker_03: started
Asserting the queue is now empty
Items in queue
array(0) {
}
Asserting the db now contains the job 'foo'
Items in db
array(1) {
[0]=>
string(3) "foo"
}
Congratulations, you made it! If some things are not completely clear by now, don't hesitate to leave a comment. Apart from that, you should now have a running docker setup and the means to "control" it conveniently via
make. In the next part of this tutorial, we will configure PhpStorm as our IDE to use the docker setup.
