Phoenix Application Deployment with Nanobox

Site Color
Text Color
Ad Color
Text Color
Evergreen
Duotone
Mysterious
Classic
or
Core Team Member
This article was originally a pull request for the Phoenix documentation, however it was ultimately rejected (for reasons with which I completely agree):
Following the advice of Chris McCord, I’ve turned this into a blog post which will hopefully benefit the Elixir/Phoenix community.
The goal of this guide is to show you how to deploy a Phoenix application to production using Nanobox.
(warning, shameless plug ahead)
Why Nanobox? Two reasons really.
I’m an engineer at Nanobox, so naturally I want to promote it. But really, it’s more than that. I truly believe that Nanobox is the easiest way to develop and deploy any application.
Nanobox allows application developers to deploy their own applications, removing the need for DevOps, or automating it, or whatever you want to call it. Nanobox does it for you so you don’t have to.
(/shameless plug)
To get started, you really only need three things:
You technically don’t even need Erlang, Elixir, or Phoenix, but chances are you already have them installed.
Note: All `nanobox` commands are run from the root of your application.
If you need an application to deploy, you can use one of these “quickstarts”:
You can also create a new application following the Nanobox from scratch guide, or the Phoenix Up and Running guide.
If you’re using Nanobox for the first time, create a free Nanobox account and download and install Nanobox Desktop.
The last thing you’ll need is a hosting account like Amazon AWS or DigitalOcean, which you’ll link with your Nanobox account. Nanobox is frequently adding more providers to the list, so if you don’t see yours, or you don’t use one, you can also create your own integration.
Doc: Connecting your account to your host
Doc: Creating a custom provider
There are four steps when deploying your application with Nanobox:
New applications are created through the Nanobox Dashboard. During this process, you’ll be prompted to name your application, and select a host and region where you want your application to live.
Doc: Launching a new application
There are two pieces to configuring your application to run with Nanobox:
Nanobox uses a simple config file called a boxfile.yml to provision development and production environments. Create a
boxfile.yml at the root of your project with the following:
run.config:
# elixir runtime
engine: elixir
# ensure inotify exists for hot-code reloading
dev_packages:
- nodejs
- inotify-tools
# cache node_modules
cache_dirs:
- node_modules
# add node_module bins to the $PATH
extra_path_dirs:
- node_modules/.bin
# enable the filesystem watcher
fs_watch: true
# deployment options
deploy.config:
# generate the static assets digest
extra_steps:
- mix phoenix.digest
# migrate the database just before the new process comes online
before_live:
web.main:
- mix ecto.create --quiet
- mix ecto.migrate
# add a postgres data component
data.db:
image: nanobox/postgresql
# add a web component with a start command
web.main:
start: node-start mix phoenix.server
At this point, if you want to, you can use
nanobox run to provision a local development environment. Once started, you can either view your app at the IP given from the
run command, or generate a dns alias with the
dns add command:
$ nanobox dns add local nanobox-phoenix.dev
Now visit your app at nanobox-phoenix.dev
Doc: The boxfile.yml
Nanobox uses environment variables (evars) to keep certain information secret. You’ll need to make a few modifications to your app to use evars.
First, you’ll load the secret key from the Nanobox evars rather than the
config/prod.secret.exs by adding it to the
config/prod.exs:
config :nanobox_phoenix, NanoboxPhoenix.Endpoint,
http: [port: 8080],
url: [host: "example.com", port: 80],
cache_static_manifest: "priv/static/manifest.json",
secret_key_base: System.get_env("SECRET_KEY_BASE")
Note: You can generate a secret key for your application with
mix phoenix.gen.secret.
Next, add a production database configuration to
config/prod.exs:
# Configure your database
config :nanobox_phoenix, NanoboxPhoenix.Repo,
adapter: Ecto.Adapters.Postgres,
username: System.get_env("DATA_DB_USER"),
password: System.get_env("DATA_DB_PASS"),
hostname: System.get_env("DATA_DB_HOST"),
database: "nanobox_phoenix",
pool_size: 20
Note: If you plan on developing or staging your application locally you’ll want to update your
/config/dev.exsand your
/config/test.exs with the same
username,
password, and
hostname evars as above.
Nanobox generates
DATA_DB_USER,
DATA_DB_PASS, and
DATA_DB_HOST evars for you, but you'll need to add a
SECRET_KEY_BASE, and any others you want, manually.
Development and staging evars are added with the
evar add command:
$ nanobox evar add local KEY=VALUE
$ nanobox evar add dry-run KEY=VALUE
Note: Production evars are added through the Nanobox dashboard.
Once you’ve added all your evars, comment out the line
import_config “prod.secret.exs" in your
/config/prod.exs:
You can stage a production deploy locally with the
dry-run command. Although this step is optional, it’s highly recommended.
$ nanobox deploy dry-run
As with
nanobox run, you can visit your application at the IP given from the
dry-run command, or generate a dns alias with the
dns add command:
$ nanobox dns add dry-run nanobox-phoenix.stage
Now try visiting your app at nanobox-phoenix.stage
Doc: Preview your app
The last thing you’ll need to do is link your codebase to the application you created at the beginning of this guide.
Note: The first time you try and link the application you’ll be asked to login using your Nanobox credentials.
$ nanobox remote add [app-name]
$ nanobox deploy
That’s it!
Doc: Adding a remote