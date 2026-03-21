Phineas Fisher: Securing Critical Infrastructure Against Hacktivists

Table of Links I. Abstract and Introduction I. Abstract and Introduction II. Related Work II. Related Work III. Mitre ATT&CK III. Mitre ATT&CK IV. Phineas Fisher IV. Phineas Fisher V. Analysis V. Analysis VI. Conclusion and References VI. Conclusion and References VI. CONCLUSION As far as the authors are aware this is the first academic analysis of Phineas Fisher, and the first paper to provide a technical analysis of the ‘hacktivist’ threat to critical infrastructure. We have taken a previously unknown threat actor and identified a set of tactics and techniques which may be used to mitigate future attacks. We are in the process of submitting this threat actor into the MITRE ATT&CK (ATT&CK) knowledgebase, which will be available to other researchers and security practitioners. More broadly, research is also needed to detect and prevent such threat actors within the industrial control landscape. A NOTE ON REPRODUCIBILITY A NOTE ON REPRODUCIBILITY All information used in the creation of these models are cited in the main body of the text. Since some of the manifestos were difficult to ascertain we maintain a local copy[4], which includes the individual ATT&CK models as well as the combined model discussed in this manuscript. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS The authors wish to thank the reviewers for their helpful feedback. We also wish to extend our thanks to the hosts of the Risky Biz podcast (Patrick Gray and Adam Boileau), who provided enlightening reports into Fisher’s exploits and brought Fisher to the authors’ attention. REFERENCES [1] ESET, “Industroyer: Biggest threat to industrial control systems since Stuxnet,” p. 17. [Online]. Available: https://www.welivesecurity.com/2017/06/12/industroyer-biggest-threat-industrial-control-systems-since-stuxnet/ https://www.welivesecurity.com/2017/06/12/industroyer-biggest-threat-industrial-control-systems-since-stuxnet/ [2] J. 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Available: https://www.vice.com/en ca/article/qv7y8m/vigilante-hacker-phineas-fisher-denies-working-for-the-russian-government [30] P. Maynard, K. McLaughlin, and S. Sezer, “Modelling Duqu 2.0 Malware using Attack Trees with Sequential Conjunction,” in 2nd International Conference on Information Systems Security and Privacy. Authors:\n(1) Peter Maynard, Centre for Secure Information Technology, Queen’s University Belfast, UK (p.maynard@qub.ac.uk);\n(2) Kieran McLaughlin, Centre for Secure Information Technology, Queen’s University Belfast, UK (kieran.mclaughlin@qub.ac.uk). Authors: Authors: (1) Peter Maynard, Centre for Secure Information Technology, Queen’s University Belfast, UK (p.maynard@qub.ac.uk); (2) Kieran McLaughlin, Centre for Secure Information Technology, Queen’s University Belfast, UK (kieran.mclaughlin@qub.ac.uk). This paper is available on arxiv under CC0 1.0 license. This paper is available on arxiv under CC0 1.0 license. available on arxiv [4] https://github.com/PMaynard/Viva-Phineas-Fisher